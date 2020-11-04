NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A special implant edition of Chairside® magazine is now available at chairsidemagazine.com and features new insights from experts in the field through case studies, simplified protocols and suggested techniques for providing patients with the best dental care possible. As usual, the online version of the magazine includes CE content that clinicians can receive credits for by simply logging in to the website.

Glidewell Publishes Special Implant Edition of Chairside Magazine

"As more general dentists continue to dive into implant treatment, we felt compelled to publish a special implant-focused issue," said Bobbie Norton, managing editor of Chairside magazine. "My hope is that clinicians find the answers and advice they've been searching for in our case reports, step-by-step instructions and tips for success."

The case reports in this issue focus on meeting high esthetic demands with all-ceramic implants and situations when overdentures can prove to be an effective treatment plan. With an abundance of implant options available to dental clinicians, this Chairside issue aims to offer a broad overview of implant treatment, while still providing the in-depth information needed to truly make an impact in the dental practice. Dr. Timothy Kosinski explains in his Chairside case report that "[a]s more patients turn to implant treatment as the optimal solution for the edentulous arch, it's important that doctors consider the full range of restorative options."

The new issue also includes insightful articles that offer reflections on how implantology has changed in the past several decades and how its progression will lead to better treatment paths. In one article, Dr. Jack Hahn — creator of the Hahn™ Tapered Implant — provides a valuable list of lessons he's learned over his 50 years of implant experience: "It's been great to see all this progress," said Dr. Hahn, "because, like many other dentists out there, I've seen time after time how implants can change the lives of patients." Dr. Hahn's article, along with Dr. Randolph Resnik's article on guided bone regeneration and Dr. Taylor Manalili's article on implant temporaries, are accompanied by CE tests that practitioners can take online for free CEUs.

The latest issue of Chairside also spotlights new research by Dr. Christopher Resnik, a prosthodontist in private practice in Florida. Dr. Resnik concludes that the design of the implant's body — whether tapered or parallel-walled — greatly affects the success of the treatment, especially when placed in sites with poor bone density. Studies like this, among others in this issue of Chairside, will change the way clinicians approach their future implant cases.

"Whether you are just starting your implant journey or you're an expert, there is something for everyone in this issue," said Bobbie Norton. "From the implementation of full-arch implant dentistry to all-ceramic zirconia implants, this issue has you covered at every level."

