Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market to grow by USD 1.41 billion | Evolving Opportunities with Amgen Inc. & Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Nov 25, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is expected to increase by USD 1.41 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.48%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for glioblastoma multiforme treatment in the region. The favorable government initiatives will facilitate the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market growth in North America.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the increasing incidence of glioblastoma multiforme and the increasing geriatric population will drive the growth of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market. However, adverse effects associated with treatments might hamper the market growth.
Company Profiles
The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Angiochem Inc., Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Few Companies with Key Offerings
- Amgen Inc.- The company offers an injection solution namely AMGEVITA for glioblastoma multiforme treatment.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers injection solutions namely Acyclovir for glioblastoma multiforme treatment.
- Angiochem Inc. - The company offers Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for glioblastoma multiforme treatment.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market share growth by the hospital segment has been significant.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Share this article