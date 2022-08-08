Glioma Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trial Research Evaluation Report By DelveInsight

Glioma pipeline involves 150+ key companies continuously working towards developing 150+ Glioma treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Glioma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline glioma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the glioma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Glioma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's glioma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 150+ active players working to develop 150+ pipeline therapies for glioma treatment.

Leading glioma companies such as Oncoceutics, Sumitomo Pharma, AiVita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, BeiGene, NEONC Technologies, AstraZeneca, Erimos Pharmaceuticals, Samus Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Symphogen, BioMimetix, DNAtrix, NanoPharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics, Oblato, Nuvation Bio, Jiangsu Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Incyte Corporation, Prelude Therapeutics, Orgenesis, Midatech, PTC Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Xennials Therapeutics, AnHeart Therapeutics, Istari Oncology, Beijing Pearl Biotechnology, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, SonALAsense, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Adastra Pharmaceuticals, Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co, OncoSynergy, SystImmune, Abraxis Bioscience, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, VBL Therapeutics, Shanghai Juncell Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Erimos Pharmaceuticals, PTC therapeutics, Candel Therapeutics, Kazia Therapeutics, Nereus Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Actuate Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics, Hutchison MediPharma, Apexigen, Mundipharma EDO, Boehringer Ingelheim, Erasca, Roche, ImmVira Pharma, Polaris Group, Taiho Oncology, Black Diamond Therapeutics , Arcus Biosciences, Cortice Biosciences, Peloton Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, others are evaluating novel glioma treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

Key glioma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include ONC 201, DSP-7888, AV-GBM-1, DB102, BGB-290, , Perillyl alcohol, Selumetinib, Terameprocol, Icapamespib, Sym004, Niraparib, ivosidenib, BMX-001, DNX-2401, fb-PMT, FT-2102, OKN-007, NUV-422, rhIL-7-hyFc, Anlotinib hydrochloride, Epacadostat, PRT811, AloCELYVIR, MTX110, SONALA-001, PTC596, Nivolumab, L19TNF, NTX-301, Mirdametinib, AB-218, PVSRIPO, PLB1001, ERC1671, Berubicin Hydrochloride, BXQ-350, TG02, Pembrolizumab, OS2966, GNC-039, ABI-009, DAY101, VB 111, Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL), LY2157299, PTC596 CAN-2409, CAN-3110, GDC-0084, LY3410738, PF-07799933, VAL-083, 9-ING-41, Sotigalimab , Tinostamustine, BI 907828, ERAS-801, RO7428731, C5252, ADI-PEG20, TAS2940, BDTX-1535, Sabatolimab, Afatinib, Zimberelimab, TPI 287, PT2385, INO-5401 and others.

In June 2022 , Day One announced positive initial data from the pivotal FIREFLY-1 trial of Tovorafenib (DAY101) in relapsed pediatric low-grade Glioma. Data show an overall response rate (ORR) of 64% and clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 91% in the first 22 evaluable patients treated with monotherapy tovorafenib. Topline results from the full FIREFLY-1 trial population are expected in Q1 2023. Day One plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of tovorafenib in front-line pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG), with the first patient dose expected in Q3 2022.

In June 2022, Day One announced positive initial data from the pivotal FIREFLY-1 trial of Tovorafenib (DAY101) in relapsed pediatric low-grade Glioma. Data show an overall response rate (ORR) of 64% and clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 91% in the first 22 evaluable patients treated with monotherapy tovorafenib. Topline results from the full FIREFLY-1 trial population are expected in Q1 2023. Day One plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of tovorafenib in front-line pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG), with the first patient dose expected in Q3 2022. In June 2022, Kintara Therapeutics announced that it received fast-track designation from FDA for dianhydrogalactitol (VAL-083) for the treatment of patients with newly-diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma (GBM). VAL-083 is a first-in-class small molecule therapeutics with a novel mechanism of action. The agent has displayed clinical activity against various cancers, including the central nervous system, ovarian, and other solid tumors.

In June 2022, CNS Pharmaceuticals announced that it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ongoing potentially pivotal global study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Berubicin compared with Lomustine (Gleostine) administered after first-line therapy for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer.

In April 2022, Moleculin Biotech received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate Phase I trial the clinical trial of WP1066 to treat recurrent malignant glioma. WP1066 is intended to induce the immune response to tumors by hindering the errant activity of Regulatory T-Cells (TRegs).

In February 2022, Kazia Therapeutics commenced a Phase II clinical trial of its investigational new drug, paxalisib, along with metformin and a ketogenic diet to treat recently diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma, a type of primary brain cancer. The company intends to conclude subject recruitment in the second half of CY2023.

In January 2022, Ascletis Pharma announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase III registration clinical trial of ASC40 combined with bevacizumab for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). ASC40 is an oral, selective inhibitor of fatty acid synthase (FASN), a key enzyme which regulates de novo lipogenesis (DNL). ASC40 inhibits energy supply and disturbs membrane phospholipid composition of tumor cells by blocking de novo lipogenesis.

In December 2021, The FDA granted a fast-track designation to ST101, a peptide antagonist of C/EBPβ, for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma. ST101 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced unresectable and metastatic solid tumors, which includes a GBM expansion cohort.

The glioma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage glioma products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the glioma pipeline landscape.

Glioma Overview

Glioma is the most prevalent type of glial cell tumor of the central nervous system (CNS). Gliomas are infiltrative tumors that impact the brain tissue around them. Glioblastoma is the most dangerous type of brain tumor, while pilocytic astrocytomas are the least dangerous. Previously, diffuse gliomas were divided into subgroups and grades based on histopathologies, such as diffuse astrocytomas, oligodendrogliomas, or mixed gliomas/oligoastrocytomas. Like most primary brain tumors, the exact glioma causes are unknown. However, some factors may raise the chances of developing a brain tumor.

Glioma symptoms vary according to tumor type, as well as tumor size, location, and rate of growth. Headache, nausea or vomiting, memory loss, urinary incontinence, speech difficulty, and others are some common glioma symptoms are common with gliomas. Glioma diagnosis involves - medical history and a physical examination The glioma treatment is determined by the tumor's form, size, grade, and location, as well as age, overall health, and preferences.

A snapshot of the Glioma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA DB102 Denovo Biopharma Phase III 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors; Protein kinase C beta inhibitors; Protein-serine-threonine kinase inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors Oral Selumetinib AstraZeneca Phase III MAP kinase kinase 1 inhibitors; MAP kinase kinase 2 inhibitors Oral DSP-7888 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Phase III T lymphocyte stimulants Intradermal AV-GBM-1 AIVITA Biomedical Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous ONC 201 Chimerix Phase II Dopamine D2 receptor antagonists; Dopamine D3 receptor antagonists; Endopeptidase Clp stimulants; TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand receptor agonists Oral AB-218 AnHeart Therapeutics Phase II Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 inhibitors Oral BMX-001 BioMimetix Phase II Antioxidants Subcutaneous Afatinib Boehringer Ingelheim Phase II Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists Oral Tovorafenib Biogen Phase II Raf kinase inhibitors Oral ABI-009 Abraxis Bioscience Phase II Immunosuppressants Intravesical OKN-007 Oblato Phase II Sulfatase inhibitors Intravenous/Oral TG 02 Adastra Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II CDC2 protein kinase inhibitors Oral Terameprocol Erimos Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Apoptosis stimulants; BIRC5 protein inhibitors; Cdc2 kinase inhibitors; Mitosis inhibitors; Transcription factor inhibitors Intravenous Zimberelimab Arcus Biosciences Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity Intravenous GNC 039 SystImmune Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity Intravenous PRT811 Prelude Therapeutics Phase I PRMT5 protein inhibitors Oral

Glioma Therapeutics Assessment

The glioma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the glioma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Glioma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

Inhalation, Intranasal, Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Dopamine D2 receptor antagonists, Dopamine D3 receptor antagonists, Endopeptidase Clp stimulants, TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand receptor agonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors, Protein kinase C beta inhibitors, Protein-serine-threonine kinase inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors, Immunostimulants, Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 inhibitors, MAP kinase kinase 1 inhibitors, MAP kinase kinase 2 inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, BIRC5 protein inhibitors, Cdc2 kinase inhibitors, Mitosis inhibitors, Transcription factor inhibitors, Antioxidants, Sulfatase inhibitors, PRMT5 protein inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Raf kinase inhibitors

Key Glioma Companies: Oncoceutics, Sumitomo Pharma, AiVita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, BeiGene, NEONC Technologies, AstraZeneca, Erimos Pharmaceuticals, Samus Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Symphogen, BioMimetix, DNAtrix, NanoPharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics, Oblato, Nuvation Bio, Jiangsu Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Incyte Corporation, Prelude Therapeutics, Orgenesis, Midatech, PTC Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Xennials Therapeutics, AnHeart Therapeutics, Istari Oncology, Beijing Pearl Biotechnology, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, SonALAsense, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Adastra Pharmaceuticals, Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co, OncoSynergy, SystImmune, Abraxis Bioscience, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, VBL Therapeutics, Shanghai Juncell Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Erimos Pharmaceuticals, PTC therapeutics, Candel Therapeutics, Kazia Therapeutics, Nereus Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Actuate Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics, Hutchison MediPharma, Apexigen, Mundipharma EDO, Boehringer Ingelheim, Erasca, Roche, ImmVira Pharma, Polaris Group, Taiho Oncology, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, Cortice Biosciences, Peloton Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Key Glioma Pipeline Therapies: ONC 201, DSP-7888, AV-GBM-1, DB102, BGB-290, Perillyl alcohol, Selumetinib, Terameprocol, Icapamespib, Sym004, Niraparib, ivosidenib, BMX-001, DNX-2401, fb-PMT, FT-2102, OKN-007, NUV-422, rhIL-7-hyFc, Anlotinib hydrochloride, Epacadostat, PRT811, AloCELYVIR, MTX110, SONALA-001, PTC596, Nivolumab, L19TNF, NTX-301, Mirdametinib, AB-218, PVSRIPO, PLB1001, ERC1671, Berubicin Hydrochloride, BXQ-350, TG02, Pembrolizumab, OS2966, GNC-039, ABI-009, DAY101, VB 111, Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL), LY2157299, PTC596 CAN-2409, CAN-3110, GDC-0084, LY3410738, PF-07799933, VAL-083, 9-ING-41, Sotigalimab, Tinostamustine, BI 907828, ERAS-801, RO7428731, C5252, ADI-PEG20, TAS2940, BDTX-1535, Sabatolimab, Afatinib, Zimberelimab, TPI 287, PT2385, INO-5401 and others.

Table of Contents

1. Glioma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Glioma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Glioma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Glioma Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Glioma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Glioma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. DB102: Denovo Biopharma 9. Glioma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 10. OKN007: Oblato 11. Glioma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 12. GNC039: SystImmune 13. Glioma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 14. Inactive Products in the Glioma Pipeline 15. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 16. Key Companies 17. Key Products in the Glioma Pipeline 18. Unmet Needs 19. Market Drivers and Barriers 20. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 21. Analyst Views 22. Appendix

