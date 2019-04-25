Global $385 Mn Traveler's Diarrhea Markets, 2019-2028

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Traveler's Diarrhea - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market of Traveler's Diarrhea (TD) was estimated to be USD 385.07 million in 2018.

'Traveler's Diarrhea - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Traveler's Diarrhea (TD) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size of Traveler's Diarrhea (CCA) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

TD is a clinical syndrome that can result from a variety of intestinal pathogens. Bacterial pathogens are the predominant risk, thought to account for up to 80%-90% of TD. Intestinal viruses usually account for at least 5%-8% of illnesses, although improved diagnostics may increase recognition of norovirus infections in the future. Infections with protozoal pathogens are slower to manifest symptoms and collectively account for approximately 10% of diagnoses in longer-term travelers.

Traveler's Diarrhea (TD) Epidemiology

The Traveler's Diarrhea (TD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. The epidemiology data for Traveler's Diarrhea (TD) are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding about the Disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by total incident population, diagnosed population and severity-specific incident population of Traveler's Diarrhea.

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

The incident population of Traveler's Diarrhea (TD) was estimated to be 41,611,405 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest TD cases (16,964,730 in 2018), followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries Germany had the highest incident patient population of Traveler's Diarrhea, followed by Italy.

This segment of the Traveler's Diarrhea (TD) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

The treatment therapies comprise of oral hydration and diet modification strategy followed by Anti-motility drugs or antidiarrheal drugs (also known as symptomatic therapy) and Antibiotics/Antimicrobials. The first step is Oral Hydration that involves replenishment of fluids and electrolytes with the first goal of prevention and treatment of dehydration. The symptomatic relief is provided by Anti-motility agents. The most common treatments include bismuth subsalicylate and Synthetic opiates such as loperamide and diphenoxylate that can reduce frequency of bowel movements and therefore enable travelers to ride on an airplane or bus.

The symptomatic treatment is followed by antimicrobial strategies including antibiotics. Antibiotic therapy is recommended either with or without loperamide for travelers with moderate to severe symptoms (three or more unformed stools during an 8-h period, particularly if associated with nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, fever, or bloody stools). Marketed drugs for traveler's diarrhea include Aemcolo (rifamycin, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals), Xifaxan (rifaximin, Salix Pharmaceuticals). Detailed chapters for all of these drugs, as well as another promising candidates have been covered in the report.

Traveler's Diarrhea (TD) Market Outlook

The Traveler's Diarrhea (TD) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

Traveler's Diarrhea (TD) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights

2 Traveler's Diarrhea Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Traveler's Diarrhea in 2017

2.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Traveler's Diarrhea in 2028

3 Disease Background and Overview: Traveler's Diarrhea

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Causes

3.3 Consequences

3.4 Risk factors

3.5 Signs and Symptoms

3.6 Pathophysiology

3.7 Diagnosis

3.7.1 Conventional Diagnosis

3.7.2 Molecular Diagnostic Tools

3.7.3 History and Physical Examination

3.7.4 Diagnostic Testing

3.8 Diagnostic Algorithm

4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 7MM Total Incident Population of Traveler's Diarrhea

4.1 7MM Total Diagnosed Patient Population of Traveler's Diarrhea

5 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Traveler's Diarrhea

5.1 United States

5.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2 Total Incident Cases of Traveler's Diarrhea in the United States

5.1.3 Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Traveler's Diarrhea in the United States

5.1.4 Severity-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Traveler's Diarrhea in the United States

5.2 EU5 Countries

5.3 Germany

5.4 France

5.5 Italy

5.6 Spain

5.7 United Kingdom

5.8 Japan

6 Treatment

6.1 Oral Hydration and diet

6.2 Anti-motility Agents

6.3 Antibiotics

6.4 Treatment of TD Caused by Protozoa

6.5 Treatment on the basis of severity

6.6 Treatment for Children

6.7 United States Guidelines on Traveler's Diarrhea

7 Unmet Needs

8 Marketed Drugs

8.1 Aemcolo/Relafalk: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

8.1.1 Drug Description

8.1.2 Regulatory Milestones

8.1.3 Other Development Activities

8.1.4 Safety and Efficacy

8.1.5 Product Profile

8.2 Xifaxan: Salix Pharmaceuticals

8.2.1 Drug Description

8.2.2 Regulatory Milestones

8.2.3 Other Development Activities

8.2.4 Safety and Efficacy

8.2.5 Product Profile

9 Emerging Drugs

9.1 Key Cross Competition

9.2 Etvax: Scandinavian Biopharma

9.2.1 Product Description

9.2.2 Other Development Activities

9.2.3 Clinical Development

9.2.4 Product Profile

9.3 Bismuth Subsalicylate: Procter and Gamble

10 Traveler's Diarrhea: 7 Major Market Analysis

10.1 Key Findings

10.2 Market Size of Traveler's Diarrhea in 7MM

11 The United States Market Outlook

12 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

13 Japan: Market Outlook

14 Market Drivers

15 Market Barriers

