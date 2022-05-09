Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test/Procedure Volumes Analysis Report 2022 with Profiles of Top Competitors and their Procedural Volume by Type

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVD Procedure Volumes 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.

The market analysis in the IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2021-2026 saves time with calculations and estimates of both the existing number of procedures for scores of diagnostic tests, and the future potential. In the process, pricing analysis is also performed. This report is an essential resource for the IVD business planner.

IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2021-2026 includes profiles of the top IVD market competitors, looking in detail where possible at procedural volume by type.

The report estimates IVD test procedure volume and IVD pricing for the following segments:

Worldwide IVD Market and Test Volume

Point-of-Care (POC) Market and Test Volume

Clinical Chemistry Market and Test Volume

Molecular Market and Test Volume

Hematology Market and Test Volume

Coagulation Market and Test Volume

Microbiology Market and Test Volume

Blood Banking Market and Test Volume

COVID-19 Market and Test Volume

Histology/Cytology Market and Test Volume

Immunoassay Market and Test Volume

IVD Testing Segments and Global IVD Markets

The companies covered are the following:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMerieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom

DiaSorin

Exact Sciences

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Werfen

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Executive Summary

IVD Procedure Volume Estimate and Forecast

Scope & Methodology

About the Author

Chapter Two: Introduction

Industry Trends

COVID 19

Chapter Three: Healthcare Trends

Overview

Demographic Trends

Global Population and Aging

Workforce Reduction

Addressing the Aging Trend

Emerging and Emerged Markets

Chapter Four: IVD Testing Segments

IVD Testing Trends

Segment Growth Projections

POC Testing

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassays

Mass Spectrometry (Immuno)

Molecular Assays

Hematology

Coagulation

Conventional Microbiology

Blood Grouping/Typing

Histology/Cytology

Chapter Five: Global IVD Markets

General

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico , Central & South America

, Central & Brazil

Mexico

Other Central & South America

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Venezuela

All Other Countries & Territories

Western Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Other Western Europe

Netherlands

Belgium

Austria

Sweden

Switzerland

Denmark

Portugal

Norway

Greece

Ireland

Finland

All Other Countries & Territories

Eastern Europe

Russia

Other Eastern Europe

Poland

Romania

Czech Republic

Ukraine

Hungary

All Other Countries

Asia/Pacific

China

Japan

Other Asian Countries and Territories

India

South Korea

Australia

Taiwan

Vietnam

Pakistan

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Hong Kong

Philippines

Singapore

New Zealand

All Other Countries & Territories

Middle East

Turkey

Other Middle East

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

Israel

United Arab Emirates

All Other Countries

Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Nigeria

All Other Countries & Territories

Chapter Six: Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures

Global POC Procedure Volume by Test Type

POC Self Tests

Traditional Blood Glucose Monitoring Activities

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Coagulation Testing

Fecal Occult Blood Testing

Drugs of Abuse Testing

Pylori Testing

HIV Testing

Infectious Disease

Cholesterol Testing

POC Urinalysis Testing

Other POC Self-Testing

POC Self-Testing Product Sales

Pricing Trends

POC Professional Testing

POC Professional Blood Glucose Testing Procedures

POC Professional Critical Care Testing

POC Fertility Testing

POC Professional Infectious Disease Testing

POC Professional Cardiac Marker Testing

POC Professional Cholesterol/Lipid Testing

POC Professional Coagulation Testing

POC Professional HbA1C Testing

POC Professional Hematology Testing

POC Professional Fecal Occult Blood Screening

POC Professional Drugs of Abuse Testing

POC Professional Urinalysis Testing

Other POC Professional Testing

POC IVD Product Sales

Pricing Trends

Chapter Seven: Clinical Chemistry Procedures

Types of Tests

General Chemistry

Enzymes

Glucose

Lipids

Proteins

Other Compounds

Blood Gases & Electrolytes

Urinalysis

Global Sales of Clinical Chemistry Products

Pricing Trends

Chapter Eight: Immunoassay Procedures

Technologies

Labeling Techniques

Enzyme Immunoassays

Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassays (FPIAs)

Radioimmunoassays (RIAs)

Testing Procedures & Product Sales

Cardiac Markers

Tumor Markers

Autoimmune Conditions

Allergy Conditions

Thyroid Conditions

Proteins

Anemia

Fertility Testing

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Vitamin D

Diabetes/HbA1c

Drugs of Abuse

Infectious Diseases

Instruments

Pricing Trends

Chapter Nine: Molecular Testing Procedures

Types of Test

Testing Technologies

Infectious Diseases

Blood Screening

Cancer

Transplant Matching

Thrombophilia SNPs

Inherited Diseases

Other Molecular Tests

Prenatal

Global Sales of Molecular IVD Products

Pricing Trends

Chapter Ten: Laboratory-Based Hematology Procedures

Types of Tests

Global Sales of Hematology Products

Pricing Trends

Chapter Eleven: Coagulation Testing Procedures

Types of Tests

Global Sales of Coagulation Products

Pricing Trends

Chapter Twelve: Microbiology Procedures

Types of Tests

ID/AST Automated Panels & Reagents

Manual Panels & Reagents

Blood Culture

Chromogenic Media

Rapid Microbiological Tests

Mass Spectrometry

Global Sales of Conventional IVD Microbiology Products

ID/AST Panels & Reagents

Blood Culture

Chromogenic Media

Rapid Microbiological Tests

Mass Spectrometry

Pricing Trends

Chapter Thirteen: Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures

Types of Tests

Blood Grouping/Typing Product Sales

Pricing Trends

Chapter Fourteen: Histology/Cytology Procedures

Types of Tests

Pap Tests

In Situ Hybridization Tests

Immunohistochemistry Tests

Traditional Non-Pap Stains

Circulating Tumor Cells

Flow Cytometry

Histology/Cytology IVD Product Sales

Pricing Trends

Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles

Abbott Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMerieux Inc.

BioFire Diagnostics Business

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom

DiaSorin

Exact Sciences

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)

PerkinElmer, Inc

QIAGEN

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Werfen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocw2xa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets