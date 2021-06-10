Global LED Flood Light Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Flood Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED flood light market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2020. LED flood lights are a type of lighting fixtures used for illuminating large areas like stadiums, yards, stages, private gardens and home living spaces. These fixtures offer numerous advantages over other lighting sources, like fluorescent and CFL systems. They are environment-friendly in nature as they do not generate infrared or UV radiation and help in reducing the carbon footprint on account of their low electricity requirements. They also have a highly durable design owing to which they require minimum maintenance. At present, the demand for LED flood lights is rising as governments of various nations are supporting the usage of these fixtures as a step towards sustainable development.



In recent years, LED flood lights have been increasingly used for outdoor lighting in several commercial and industrial applications such as security perimeters, stadiums and warehouses. Besides this, the utilization of LED flood lights helps building owners and managers in saving operating and maintenance costs as these lighting solutions do not consume as much energy as traditional lighting technologies. Apart from this, these lights are also becoming popular across both the residential and commercial sectors as they help in reducing the overall ambient room temperature.

Moreover, flood lights cater to the rising demand for green lighting technology as they have cool beam bulbs and offer optimum luminous efficacy. On account of these properties, the LED flood lights market is expected to attract numerous investments in the near future. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global LED flood light market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the LED lighting industry has also been analyzed with detailed information about the key players operating in the market across the globe.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global LED lighting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

How has the global LED flood light market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global LED lighting industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global LED lighting industry?

What are the major application segments in the global LED lighting industry?

What are the key product types in the global LED lighting industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global LED lighting industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global LED lighting industry?

What is the structure of the global LED lighting industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global LED lighting industry?

What are the profit margins in the global LED lighting industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a LED flood light manufacturing plant?

How are LED flood light manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a LED flood light manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a LED flood light manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a LED flood light manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a LED flood light manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for LED flood lights?

What are the transportation requirements for LED flood lights?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a LED flood light manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a LED flood light manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a LED flood light manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a LED flood light manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global LED Lighting Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 LED Flood Light Market

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market by LED Products: LED Lamps, Modules and Fixtures

5.7.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.7.2 Market Forecast

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Primary Raw Materials Suppliers

5.10.2 LED Chip Manufacturers

5.10.3 LED Package and Module Manufacturers

5.10.4 Lighting Products, Electronic Products and Automotive Part Manufacturers

5.10.5 Product Distribution

5.10.6 End Users

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors for LED Flood Light Manufacturers

5.13 Comparative Analysis of CFL and LED

5.14 Price Analysis

5.14.1 Key Price Indicators

5.14.2 Price Structure



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 India

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 China

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 United States

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Brazil

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Russia

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market by Application

7.1 Retrofit

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Retail & Hospitality

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Outdoor

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Offices

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Architectural

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Residential

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Industrial

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



9 LED Flood Light Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview and Specifications

9.2 Key Features and Advantages

9.3 Key Application Areas

9.3.1 Building Facades Lighting

9.3.2 Architectural Lighting

9.3.3 Commercial Lighting

9.3.4 Industrial Lighting

9.3.5 Recreational and Parking Areas

9.4 Popular Shapes and Sizes

9.4.1 LED Flood Light Square (Narrow Spot /Medium Flood /Wide Flood)

9.4.2 LED Flood Light Rectangular (Narrow Spot /Medium Flood /Wide Flood)

9.4.3 LED Flood Light with Box Mount Adapter

9.4.4 LED Flood Light with Tenon Mount Brackets / Pole Mount Brackets

9.4.5 LED Flood Lights with Rotatable or Tiltable Brackets

9.5 Design Material Alternatives

9.5.1 Aluminium Die Cast Frame

9.5.2 Aluminium Die Cast Frame Coated/Textured with Bronze Powder

9.5.3 Plastic Lenses or Tempered Glass Lenses

9.6 Manufacturing Process

9.7 Raw Material Requirements

9.8 Raw Material Pictures



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhbime

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

