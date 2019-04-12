Global $1.02 Bn Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) was estimated to be USD 1,022 million in 2018.



This Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology



The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by diagnosed prevalent population, age-specific prevalent population, mutation-specific prevalent population and prevalent population of associated comorbidities in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.



The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



The prevalent population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) was estimated to be 31,432 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest DMD cases, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries France had the highest prevalent patient population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, followed by Italy.



Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Outlook



The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Treatments include the standard care for DMD along with the new upcoming therapeutic strategies including Genetic Therapies, Cell therapy using muscle precursor cells or stem cells, Membrane stabilization and upregulation of cytoskeletal proteins and Treatment of secondary cascades. The medical management for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) comprises several aspects such as Cardiac care, Diet, Exercise, Respiratory Care, Braces, Spinal curvatures. The treatment strategy is also encompasses supportive treatment and Psychosocial management. DMD is a multilevel/multisystem disease. The medical care of a patient who has DMD and his family is not complete without support for their psychosocial wellbeing.



The United States accounts for the largest market size of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, France had the highest market size with 84.15 Million in 2018, while Spain had the lowest market size of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The increasing awareness of the disease assisted by organizational support along with the promising pipeline therapies is expected to fuel the market size during the forecasted period of 2019-2028.



Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed prevalent population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Owing to the positive outcomes of the several products during the developmental stage by key players such as Santhera Pharmaceutical, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Italfarmaco etc. has a potential to create a significant positive shift in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Market Size.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in 2017

2.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in 2028



3 Disease Background and Overview: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Clinical Manifestations

3.3 Causes

3.3.1 Occurrence of Duchenne in Family

3.4 Inheritance of DMD

3.4.1 Females and DMD

3.5 Pathophysiology

3.6 Biomarkers

3.6.1 Tissue Composition

3.6.2 Genetic Makers

3.6.3 Proteins

3.6.4 Lipids and Metabolites

3.6.5 MicroRNA

3.7 Diagnosis

3.8 Disease Progression



4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 7MM Total Patient Population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

4.1 7MM Total Diagnosed Patient Population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)



5 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

5.1 United States

5.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2 Total Prevalent Population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

5.1.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

5.1.4 Age- specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

5.1.5 Mutation Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

5.1.6 Prevalent Population of Associated Comorbidities in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

5.2 EU5 Countries

5.3 Germany

5.4 France

5.5 Italy

5.6 Spain

5.7 United Kingdom

5.8 Japan



6 Treatment

6.1 Standard of care for DMD

6.1.1 Corticosteroids

6.2 Therapeutic Strategies

6.2.1 Genetic Therapies

6.2.2 Cell therapy using muscle precursor cells or stem cells

6.2.3 Membrane stabilization and upregulation of cytoskeletal proteins

6.2.4 Treatment of Secondary Cascades

6.3 Medical Management

6.3.1 Braces, standing frames and wheelchairs

6.3.2 Cardiac Care

6.3.3 Contractures

6.3.4 Diet

6.3.5 Exercise

6.3.6 Physical and occupational therapy

6.3.7 Respiratory Care

6.3.8 Spinal Curvatures

6.4 Supportive treatment for DMD

6.5 Psychosocial management



7 United States Guideline on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

7.1 Efficacy of corticosteroids with regard to Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) progression

7.1.1 Prednisone

7.1.2 Deflazacort

7.2 Optimal dosing regimen

7.2.1 Prednisone



8 Unmet Needs



9 Marketed Drugs

9.1 Emflaza: Marathon Pharmaceuticals/ PTC Therapeutics

9.1.1 Drug Description

9.1.2 Regulatory Milestones

9.1.3 Other Development Activities

9.1.4 Safety and Efficacy

9.1.5 Product Profile

9.2 Exondys 51: Sarepta Therapeutics

9.3 Translarna: PTC Therapeutics



10 Emerging Drugs

10.1 Key Cross Competition (Late-Stage Emerging Drugs)

10.2 Key Cross Competition (Mid-Stage Emerging Drugs)

10.3 Golodirsen: Sarepta Therapeutics

10.3.1 Product Description

10.3.2 Other Development Activities

10.3.3 Clinical Development

10.3.4 Product Profile

10.4 Casimersen: Sarepta Therapeutics

10.5 Talditercept alfa: Roche

10.6 Idebenone: Santhera Pharmaceuticals

10.7 Givinostat: Italfarmaco

10.8 Edasalonexent: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

10.9 Viltolarsen: Nippon Shinyaku

10.1 Vamorolone: Santhera Pharmaceuticals



11 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD): 7 Major Market Analysis

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Market Size of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in 7MM



12 The United States Market Outlook



13 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



14 Japan: Market Outlook



15 Market Drivers



16 Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned



Marathon Pharmaceuticals

PTC Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Italfarmaco

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Nippon Shinyaku

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yi837m

