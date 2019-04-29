Global $1.2 Bn Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market to 2023

DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global long fiber reinforced thermoplastics market looks promising with opportunities in automotive, consumer goods, and industrial markets

The global long fiber reinforced thermoplastics market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2023.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight materials and higher strength to weight ratio in the automotive, consumer goods, and industrial applications as well as recyclability and ease of processing of LFT. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the long fiber reinforced thermoplastics market by industry, include development of PA based LFT/D-LFT for structural application and increasing use of bio based materials in LFT. The researcher forecasts that LFRT will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to its wide application area. The D-LFT segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing in-line part fabrication in automotive industry.

Within long fiber thermoplastic composites market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to increasing demand for lightweight materials. Automotive segment is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high performance materials.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market for long fiber thermoplastics due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials from the end use industries. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the expected increase in vehicle production and an increasing focus on lightweight composite materials.



Some of the LFT companies profiled in this report include SABIC, Celanese, Chisso, TechnoCompound, RTP Company and others.



Some of the features of the report include:



Market size estimates: Long fiber thermoplastics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Long fiber thermoplastics market size by various applications such as end use industry, material form, resin, and fiber in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Long fiber thermoplastics market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for long fiber thermoplastics in the thermoplastic composites market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for long fiber thermoplastics in the long fiber thermoplastics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:



Q.1.What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global long fiber reinforced thermoplastics market by end use industry (automotive, consumer goods, industrial, and others), material form (LFRT, D-LFT), fiber type (glass fiber, and carbon fiber and other), resin type (PP, PA, PBT, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2.Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this long fiber reinforced thermoplastics (long fiber thermoplastics market, LFT market, long fiber reinforced thermoplastic market, long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market, fibre-reinforced thermoplastics) market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and competitive threats in this long fiber reinforced thermoplastics (long fiber thermoplastics market, LFT market, long fiber reinforced thermoplastic market, long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market, fibre-reinforced thermoplastics) market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends in this long fiber reinforced thermoplastics(long fiber thermoplastics market, LFT market, long fiber reinforced thermoplastic market, long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market, fibre-reinforced thermoplastics) market and reasons behind them?

Q.7.What are some of the changing demands of customers in the long fiber reinforced thermoplastics (long fiber thermoplastics market, LFT market, long fiber reinforced thermoplastic market, long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market, fibre-reinforced thermoplastics) market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the long fiber reinforced thermoplastics (long fiber thermoplastics market, LFT market, long fiber reinforced thermoplastic market, long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market, fibre-reinforced thermoplastics) market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.Who are the major players in this long fiber reinforced thermoplastics (long fiber thermoplastics market, LFT market, long fiber reinforced thermoplastic market, long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market, fibre-reinforced thermoplastics) market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10.What are some of the competing products in this long fiber reinforced thermoplastics (long fiber thermoplastics market, LFT market, long fiber reinforced thermoplastic market, long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market, fibre-reinforced thermoplastics) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this long fiber reinforced thermoplastics (long fiber thermoplastics market, LFT market, long fiber reinforced thermoplastic market, long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market, fibre-reinforced thermoplastics) market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trend and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global LFT Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global LFT Market by End Use Industry

3.4: Global LFT Market by Various Material Forms

3.5: Global LFT Market by Fiber Type

3.6: Global LFT Market by Resin Type



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global LFT Market by Region

4.2: North American LFT Market

4.3: European LFT Market

4.4: APAC LFT Market

4.5: ROW LFT Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunity & Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global LFT Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: SABIC

7.2: RTP Company

7.3: Chisso/JNC

7.4: TechnoCompound

7.5: Plasticomp Inc.

7.6: Celanese/Ticona Corporation



