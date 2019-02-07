Global $1.26 Bn Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market accounted for $414.44 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,266.59 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2026.



Rising demand from automotive sector, growing R&D expenditure for commercializing planar SOFC technology and increasing support for alternative power generation technologies from governments across the world are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, the longer start-up time and high capital investment are few factors restraining the growth of the market.



Planar solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) is a flat, thin ceramic plate that converts the chemical energy of a fuel into electricity with least amount emissions. It offers a clean, low-pollution technology to electrochemically generate electricity at high efficiencies, since their efficiencies are not limited by the Carnot cycle of a heat engine. These fuel cell technologies have many advantages over traditional energy conversion systems including high efficiency, consistency, modularity, fuel compliance, and very low levels of NOx and SOx emissions



Based on Application, Stationary power is that which produces energy, with the possibility of supplementary heat, from a source which cannot be moved. Stationary SOFC power plants are the stack module containing the SOFC stack aggregate and the related peripherals. It has been presented that 21-75% of the systems' total cost can be due to the stack module. One system being developed to change the way energy is produced and distributed is the combined heat and power (CHP) system.



Based on geography, Europe is estimated to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth is due to rising need for alternative electric power generation technologies and increasing preference towards distributed power generation.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Manifold

5.3 Planar Cell

5.4 Separator Plate

5.5 Seal

5.6 Other Components



6 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Portable

6.3 Stationary

6.4 Transportation



7 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.7 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.7 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.7 Middle East & Africa

7.7.1 Saudi Arabia

7.7.2 UAE

7.7.3 Qatar

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Fuel Cell Energy

9.2 Bloom Energy Corporation

9.3 Protonex Technology Corporation

9.4 SOFC Power S.P.A

9.5 Topsoe Fuel Cell

9.6 Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited

9.7 Ultra Electronics

9.8 Watt Fuel Cell Corporation

9.9 Convion Fuel Cells Ltd.

9.10 Hexis AG

9.11 Ceres Power Holdings PLC.

9.12 Delphi

9.13 Accumentrics Corporation

9.14 Staxera Sunfire Gmbh

9.15 Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited



