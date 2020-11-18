Global 1,3-Butylene Glycol Market Report 2020-2030 with Profiles of Daicel, KH Neochem, Genomatica, Godavari Biorefineries, OQ Chemicals, Haihang Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "1,3-Butylene Glycol Market Research Report: By Product (Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade), Application (Cosmetic & Personal Care Products, Food Products)- Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 1,3-butylene glycol market is set to attain a revenue of $227,057.5 thousand in 2030, rising from $139,994.9 thousand in 2019, progressing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2020-2030



A major reason for the growth of the market is the swift expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. While the industry is advancing in North America and Europe, it is still quite small in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America.



However, due to the large population of countries such as India and China, these regions are predicted to emerge as major healthcare markets in the years to come. Ascribed to this, companies in the pharmaceutical industry are also investing heavily in these regions, which is predicted to result in the growth of the 1,3-butylene glycol market in the years to come.



1,3-butylene glycol is utilized extensively in the manufacturing process of drugs because of its ability to kill fungi and bacteria and to enhance the shelf life of medicines. On the basis of product, the pharmaceutical-grade division is predicted to account for the major share of the market in the coming years. pharmaceutical-grade 1,3-butylene glycol is consumed widely in cosmetics, food & beverages, and personal care industries. As the adoption of skincare products is growing due to the rising prevalence of acne, eczema, and psoriasis, the demand for this product is predicted to grow as well.



It is because of ultraviolet exposure, stress, alcohol and tobacco consumption, pollution, anxiety, and unfit environmental conditions that the prevalence of such demagogical diseases is rising, thereby leading to the growth of the market. When function is taken into consideration, the humectant classification is projected to grow at the fastest pace (5.1% CAGR) in the 1,3-butylene glycol market. 1,3-butylene glycol is increasingly being utilized as a humectant in cosmetics and personal care products, majorly those that are applied on hair and skin.



The cosmetics and personal care products category has been contributing the largest revenue share to the 1,3-butylene glycol market up till now, owing to the increasing demand for hair care and skincare products. One of the most common skin diseases is photoaging, which leads to hair loss, sunburns, and decreased skin elasticity. In addition to this, the prevalence of several other skin diseases is growing at a rapid pace, which, in turn, are driving the growth of the market.



Geographically, the 1,3-butylene glycol market was dominated by the APAC region in the past and the situation is projected to remain the same in the years to come as well. The requirement for the chemical is increasing from several developing countries in the region, namely India, Thailand, Indonesia, and China. This can be ascribed to the growing disposable income of people in these countries, which is leading to increased spending on personal care and cosmetics products.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Pharmaceutical grade

4.1.1.2 Industrial grade

4.1.2 By Function

4.1.2.1 Humectant

4.1.2.2 Emollient

4.1.2.3 Stabilizer

4.1.2.4 Intermediate

4.1.2.5 Others

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Cosmetic and personal care products

4.1.3.2 Food products

4.1.3.3 Others

4.2 Manufacturing Processes of 1,3-Butylene Glycol

4.2.1 Aldol Condensation + Catalytic Hydrogenation

4.2.2 Hydration Reaction

4.2.3 Prins Reaction

4.2.4 Fermentation Process

4.3 Global Production Of 1,3-Butylene Glycol

4.4 Production Capacity of 1,3-Butylene Glycol of Major Manufacturers

4.4.1 1,3-Butylene Glycol Production Capacity (MT/Year) of Major Manufacturers (2019)

4.5 Price Trend Analysis of 1,3-Butylene Glycol

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Market Dynamics

4.7.1 Trends

4.7.1.1 Quest to develop cost effective fermentation process to produce 1,3-butylene glycol

4.7.2 Drivers

4.7.2.1 Growing cosmetic products market

4.7.2.2 Growing demand for 1,3-butylene glycol in pharmaceutical industry

4.7.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.7.3 Restraints

4.7.3.1 Uncertain global economic conditions

4.7.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.7.4 Opportunity

4.7.4.1 Increasing consciousness and awareness toward haircare and skincare

4.8 Impact of COVID-19

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.2 By Function

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Markets: Segment Analysis

11.1 U.S., By Product

11.2 U.S., By Function

11.3 U.S., By Application

11.4 China, By Product

11.5 China, By Function

11.6 China, By Application

11.7 Japan, By Product

11.8 Japan, By Function

11.9 Japan, By Application

11.10 South Korea, By Product

11.11 South Korea, By Function

11.12 South Korea, By Application



Chapter 12. Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.1 Product Launches

12.2 Partnerships

12.3 Facility Expansions

12.4 Other Developments



Chapter 13. Company Profile

Daicel Corporation

KH Neochem Co. Ltd.

Genomatica Inc.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

OQ Chemicals GmbH

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jfr2f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

