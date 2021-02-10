Global $1.38 Billion Power System Simulator Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power System Simulator Market, by Module (Load Flow, Harmonic, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, & Others), by Offerings (Software, Hardware & Services), by End-Users (Power, Industrial, & Others), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power System Simulator Market was valued at $960 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2025, owing to rising emphasis on power generation through renewable resources and adoption of IoT as well as cloud-based platforms, globally.



Power system simulator is a software tool used by various power system engineers to simulate electrical power transmission, generation & distribution for round-the-clock maintenance and is helpful in reducing the overall downtime of the projects.



Furthermore, a simulator acts as a real time simulator, which is used for analyzing grid faults, power flow calculation, and economic dispatch calculation. Moreover, rising necessity for renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind energy has given a boost to the power industry and will likely increase the demand for power system simulators in the coming years.



The power system simulator market is segmented based on module, offerings, end-users, and regions. Based of module, the market is segmented into Load Flow, Device Coordination Selectivity, Short Circuit, Harmonics and Others. The Load Flow segment accounted for the largest share in the Global Power System Simulator Market, followed by Harmonics segment.



Based on offerings, the market is categorized into Software, Hardware and Services. Out of these, the Software category accounted for largest share in the power system simulator market and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the investments into IoT as well as increasing advancements into existing software offerings to achieve higher efficiency.



Based on end-users, the market is segmented into Power, Industrial and Others, wherein Power segment dominates the market during the forecast period due to rising investments in renewable energy, growing power generation capabilities, and high growth rates in developing the economics of many countries.



Regionally, North America is expected to lead the market due to growing investments in renewable power generation capacities as well as growing IoT Industry in the United States and Canada.



Major players operating in the Global Power System Simulator Market include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Open System International Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., The Math Works Inc., Powerworld Corporation, RTDS Technologies Inc., and others.



Key market players are adopting competitive strategies such as new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, partnership, and agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer base.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

18. Market Dynamics

18.1. Drivers

18.2. Challenges



19. Market Trends & Developments



20. Pricing Analysis



