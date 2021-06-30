Global $1.41 Billion Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market to 2028: Demographic Analysis, Consumer Trends, Factors Affecting Buying Decision, Product Adoption

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Molded Bars, Chips & Bites, Boxed), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Type (Dark, Milk), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegan chocolate confectionery market size is expected to reach USD 1.41 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period.

Growing awareness about animal cruelty and the rise in environmental protection campaigns are expected to be the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Vegan chocolate confectionery is popular among consumers following a flexitarian or vegan diet or consumers having lactose intolerance and other food allergies.



The molded bars product segment led the market and accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. Bar chocolates are the most consumed chocolate form in the world. According to a study conducted by Google, the top five chocolates titled as favorite chocolates in the world, based on their annual searches, are sold in the form of bars.



The milk chocolate segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2020 on account of the high demand for these products due to their sweet and creamy taste. According to a study conducted by Google, in October 2019, Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate was considered to be the most popular chocolate bar in the world. According to the same study, the classic milk chocolate bar received, on average, a total of 466,680 searches annually. These market trends are anticipated to increase the product demand.



Offline distribution channel accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2020. This segment is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the consumer inclination toward shopping grocery products from supermarkets and convenience stores, where they can physically examine the product quality. The global market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of global and regional players.

Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Report Highlights

is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast years due to the rising cases of lactose intolerance and an increasing number of vegans in the region The chips & bites segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the wide application scope of chips and bites in premium bakery products

North America dominated the global market accounting for a revenue share of over 37% in 2020, this growth was credited to the rising demand for vegan and dairy-free products in North America

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Application Outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Roadmap of Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market: Product Analysis & Estimates

5.1. Product Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Boxed

5.3. Molded Bars

5.4. Chips & Bites

5.5. Truffles & Cups



Chapter 6. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Milk

6.3. Dark

6.4. White



Chapter 7. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Online

7.3. Offline



Chapter 8. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Central & South America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Taza Chocolate

Alter Eco

Endangered Species Chocolate, LLC

Equal Exchange Coop

Endorfin

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Mondelez International

Goodio

No Whey Chocolate

Montezuma's Direct Ltd.

Raaka Chocolate Ltd.

Evolved

Theo Chocolate, Inc.

Rococo Chocolates London Ltd.

