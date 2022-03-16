Global $1.42 Bn Coastal Surveillance Radar Markets to 2028

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Band Type (X-Band, S-Band, X and S-Band, and Others), Platform (Ship Borne, Land Based, and Airborne), and End User (Ports Harbor Oil & Gas Companies and Maritime Patrol Agencies)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coastal surveillance radar market was valued at US$ 964.61 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,423.59 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.



The coastal surveillance radar is mainly used by the naval forces and coast guards to secure the coastlines from various marine threats. Following the marine disputes, the demand for constant and efficient maritime surveillance is being emphasized by all countries.

The need for coastal surveillance radar is driven by several factors, such as rising marine conflicts including at-sea piracy and drug and people trafficking through waterways. While water bodies have remained vital for trade between countries, their security has been a source of concern over time.

As it is simpler for smugglers to operate through the waterways, there has been an increase in the number of anti-social actions carried out on the bodies of water. As a result, the coastal surveillance radar market is expected to grow as more of these systems are installed by coastal guards and naval organizations.



In 2020, Europe accounted for the highest coastal surveillance radar market share in the global coastal surveillance radar market. Europe has been facing an increasing threat of immigrants from terrorist states over the years.

The biggest frontier of the continent, i.e., the sea, has seemed to be the most vulnerable front against these threats. As per the new statistics revealed by the defense authorities in the European region, unusual coastal stop-offs, smuggling, inexplicable voyages, and fake shipping logs have been on the rise across the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts, with little or nothing being done to combat the trend.

As per the latest statistics of the EU, the percentage of illegal immigrants to Europe has plummeted by 60% compared to 2017, owing to increased security at these countries' borders and coastline borders. However, the countries are perceived to have fortified their land borders, although the security at the coastal routes remains a matter of concern for the European authorities. These factors have contributed to the growing adoption of coastal surveillance radar across the region, thereby contributing to the coastal surveillance radar market growth.



Key players operating in the market and profiled in the market study include

Aselsan A.S.

Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Easat Radar Systems Limited

GEM electronica

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

HENSOLDT

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Terma A/S

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

