Global $1.42 Bn Safety Light Curtain Markets to 2024 with Schneider Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, and Panasonic Dominating

The safety light curtain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% to reach US$1,420.452 million by 2024, from US$1,011.346 million in 2018.

Safety light curtain are devices that are used for safeguarding and protecting an individual from machines in a facility by creating a sensing screen that guards machine access points and perimeter. Stringent regulation regarding worker's safety has been instrumental in the growth of the safety light curtain market.

Moreover, the growing use of safety light curtain is correlated with the improvement in the productivity as it reduces the fatigue level of the operator. Furthermore, the increasing investment in automating different manufacturing applications is further supplementing the growth of the market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Schneider Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Panasonic Corporation among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Safety Light Curtain Market by Safety Level

5.1. Type 2

5.2. Type 4



6. Safety Light Curtain Market by Resolution

6.1. Up to 24Mm

6.2. 25-90Mm

6.3. More Than 90Mm



7. Safety Light Curtain Market by Industry Vertical

7.1. Food and Beverage

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Electricals & Electronics

7.5. Others



8. Safety Light Curtain Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles



Schneider Electric

Omron Corporation

Sick AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rockford Systems, LLC

ISB

Panasonic Corporation

Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG

ABB

Pinnacle Systems, Inc.

