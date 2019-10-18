Global $1.49 Bn Agricultural Drone Market to 2023 - Development and Top Three Brands' Product Strategy
Oct 18, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Drone Market Development and Top Three Brands' Product Strategy " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural drone is regarded as the main driving force for the growth of the commercial drone market in the future. It is estimated that the market value will reach US$1.49 billion by 2023, and the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) is 18.5%
Observing the development of the global agricultural drone in recent years, it has found that agricultural drones are moving downstream to integrate with software analysis and platform service providers. That is, agricultural drones are no longer limited to hardware. Instead, they are bundled with analysis software to upgrade to agricultural solutions. And agricultural drones; sales model can be divided into two categories: buffet and package. This report analyzes the development of the global agricultural drone market and brands; layout of agricultural drones in the past three years.
List of Topics
- Global agricultural drone market development and includes the market value forecasts of civilian and agricultural drones for the period 2019-2023
- Analysis of external and internal factors affecting the development of drones
- Analysis of product strategies of top-three global agriculture drone brands: DJI, AeroVironment, and Parrot
- Analysis of three sales packages of agricultural drones
Key Topics Covered:
1. Origin
2. Global Agricultural Drone Market Development
2.1 Global Agricultural Drone Market is Growing
2.2 The Rapid Growth of the Agricultural Drone Market Comes from Price Decline and Labor Shorta
2.2.1 External Market Factors: Price Decline and Technology Update
2.2.2 National Domestic Demand Factors: Labor Aging and Lacking
3. Global Agricultural Drone Brand's Product Strategies
3.1 Agricultural Complete Set Drone Manufacturers Integrating with Downstream Partners
3.2 Sales of Agricultural Drones Using Product Differentiation Strategy
3.2.1 Buffet Package: China's DJI to Purchase Equipment to Make Agricultural Drones More Complete
3.2.2 All-in-one Package: American AeroVironment Agricultural Drone is an Agricultural Solution
3.2.3 Value-added Package: Parrot Agricultural Drone with Multiple Analysis Software
4.Perspective
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Robotics
- Advanced Navigation
- AeroVironment
- AGCO Corp.
- AgEagle LLC
- Agribotix
- Airinov
- DJI Technology
- DroneDeploy
- EagleHawk
- Emcore
- FLIR Systems
- HoneyComb
- Inertial Sense
- Lumenera
- MicaSense
- Parrot SA
- Pix4D
- PrecisionHawk
- SBG Systems
- SenseFly
- Sentra LCC
- Skypower
- Systron Donner Inertial
- Trimble Navigation
- Xaircraft
- Yamaha
- Zhongan Insuranc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sej88v
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article