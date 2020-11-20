Global $1.54 Bn Core Material (Foam, Balsa, Honeycomb) Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Core Material Market - Analysis by Type (Foam, Balsa, Honeycomb), Application, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Core Material was valued at USD 1548.82 Million in the year 2019



The growth in Core Material market is mainly driven by growing urbanization and rapid industrialization, especially in emerging economies such as India and China, which has led to significant investment in the construction of buildings.



Core materials offer high stiffness and low-density material in sandwich composite construction. The weight reduction of the required structure with high strength makes the use of core materials vital in the wind energy end-use industry. The size of wind blades is increasing, which will drive the use of core materials in the wind blades segment.



Technological innovations have led to the discovery of new methods of manufacturing honeycombs. These methods include heated press method and vacuum bag processing. Players in the market use a cost-advantage approach for their products. Companies such as SABIC; Evonik Industries; Gurit Holdings, Inc.and Hexcel Corporation have enough capital to invest in research and development, thus giving them an opportunity to improve the quality of their products.



The global core materials market is increasing due to their rising demand from composite component manufacturers. The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in various end-use industries. Also, it is predicted that USD 13 trillion will be invested in new power generation assets up until 2050, with 77% of that allocated to renewable energy, with an average of 125 GW of installed wind capacity added each year. The wind industry basically uses three core materials: PET, balsa and PVC.



North America is the leading region in Core Material market. With the rapid advancement in the technology and growth in the construction industry, the region has seen rapid development and expansion of cities and infrastructure, which is impelling the growth of core materials market in the region.



The companies analysed in the report include Hexcel Corporation, 3A Composites, Gurit Holding, Armacell International, Evonik Industries, Diab Group, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., Plascore Incorporated, Euro Composites, & The Gill Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Core Material Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Core Material Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Core Material Market



5. Global Core Material Market Segmentation By Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Core Material: By Type

5.2 Foam- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Balsa- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Honeycomb- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Core Material Market Segmentation By Application

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Core Material: By Application

6.2 Aerospace- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Wind Energy- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Construction- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Marine- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.6 Transportation- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.7 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Core Material Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Core Material: By Region, By Value



8. North America Core Material Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Core Material Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.2 Market Segmentation By Type(Foam, Balsa, Honeycomb)

8.3 Market Segmentation By Application(Aerospace, Wind Energy, Marine, Construction, Transportation, Others)

8.4 North America Core Material Market: Country Analysis

8.5 Competitive Scenario of North America Core Material: By Country, By Value

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Core Material Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.7 United States Core Material Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.8 United States Core Material Market Segmentation By Type, Application

8.9 Canada Core Material Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.10 Canada Core Material Market Segmentation By Type, Application



9. Europe Core Material Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)



10. Asia Pacific Core Material Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)



11. Global Core Material Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Core Material Market Drivers

11.2 Global Core Material Market Restraints

11.3 Global Core Material Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Core Material Market - By Type, By Value

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Core Material Market - By Region, By Value

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 Key Developments in Core Material Market

12.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Diab Group

14.2 Hexcel Corporation

14.3 3A Composites

14.4 The Gill Corporation

14.5 Gurit Holding

14.6 Armacell International

14.7 Evonik Industries

14.8 Euro Composites

14.9 Plascore Incorporated

14.10 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2p6v2



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

