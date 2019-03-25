Global $1.84 Bn Medical Bed Market Analysis 2017-2019 & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Bed Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical bed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% to reach US$1.841 billion by 2023, from US$1.537 billion in 2017.

The demand for medical or hospital beds is growing due to the rising chronic disease prevalence and growing number of surgical procedures. Good infection control, enhanced ergonomics, comfort, safety, and ease of use promoting effective risk management are the benefits of medical beds creating demand for their use globally. Additionally, rising home care settings accompanied by remote patient monitoring will further boost the market demand in the forecast period. However, the decrease in the length of hospital stays would hamper the growth of the global medical bed market in hospitals.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Antano Group, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Merivaara group, Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH und Co. KG and Savion Industries among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Global Medical Bed Market by Type

5.1. Manual

5.2. Semi-Electric

5.3. Full Electric

5.4. Specialty Hospital Beds

6. Global Medical Bed Market by End-User

6.1. Hospital

6.2. Home Care

6.3. Elderly Care

7. Global Medical Bed Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Stryker

9.2. Invacare Corporation

9.3. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

9.4. Amico Group of Companies

9.5. Arjo Inc.

9.6. Antano Group

9.7. Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

9.8. Merivaara Group

9.9. Joh. Stiegelmeyer Gmbh Und Co. Kg

9.10. Savion Industries

