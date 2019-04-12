Global $10.05 Bn Ultrasound Device Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasound Device Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultrasound device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% to reach US$10.053 billion by 2024, from US$7.744 billion in 2018.



Ultrasound device makes use of sound waves in order to develop ultrasonic images of the internal body functioning and determining the size and shape of the tissues and organs. This is done via a probe known as a transducer. The growing chronic disease prevalence, need for visualization of fetus assessment during pregnancy, incidences of cancer are some of the driving factors driving the market growth. Also, technological advancements and growing healthcare expenditures are also driving the growth of the global ultrasound device market in the forecast period. In addition, ultrasounds may also be useful in providing assistance in performing certain biopsies.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers and Hitachi, Ltd. among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Ultrasound Device Market by Imaging

5.1. Abdominal Ultrasound Imaging

5.2. Obstetric Ultrasound Imaging

5.3. Carotid and Abdominal Aorta Ultrasound Imaging

5.4. Pelvic Ultrasound Imaging

5.5. Others



6. Ultrasound Device Market by End-User

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Clinics

6.3. Academic and Research Institutes



7. Ultrasound Device Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. General Electric Company

9.2. Hologic, Inc.

9.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.4. Siemens Healthineers

9.5. Hitachi, Ltd.

9.6. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

9.7. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

9.8. Trivitron Healthcare

9.9. Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

9.10. Terason Division Teratech Corporation



