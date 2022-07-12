Global $10.1B Wireless Headphones Market, 2027 - Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Demonstrate the Fastest Growth

Jul 12, 2022, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Headphones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wireless Headphones Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Headphones estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. In-Ear Wireless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Ear Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Wireless Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Over-Ear Wireless Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
In the global Over-Ear Wireless segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$930 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured)
- Apple, Inc.
- Bose Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
- Skullcandy, Inc.
- Sony Corporation
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Wireless Headphones
- Over-Ear Vs. On-Ear Vs. In-Ear Headphones: A Comparison
- Wireless Headphones: Market Analysis and Outlook
- Product Segment Analysis
- In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Largest Category
- Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth
- On-Ear Wireless Headphones Remain in Contention
- Geographic Analysis
- Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
- Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions
- Competition: Characterized by Presence of International and Regional Vendors
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Widespread Use of Electronic Devices for Infotainment Purposes Builds Strong Momentum for Wireless Headphones Market
- Smartphones
- Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Supported by Enhanced Portability & Flexibility
- Tablets
- Computers
- Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum
- Key Internet Consumer Habits Favoring Wireless Headphones Sales
- Social Media and Social Networking
- Proliferation of Online Video Gaming
- Rise of VoIP
- Emergence of Mass-Market Audiophile Era Builds Massive Momentum
- Bluetooth: The De Facto Wireless Standard for Headphones
- Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class
- Technology Advancements Spur Demand
- USB-C-Powered Wireless Headphones
- Headphones with Voice Assistants
- Extended Battery Life
- Smarter Designs
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The New High-Tech Feature
- A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Wireless Headphone Models
- Rise of Hearables, the Smart Headphones, to Drive Next Wave of Growth
- Online Channel Emerges as New Growth Driver
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Rising Living Standards
- Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market
- Prevalence of Unorganized Players
- Counterfeit Products
- Declining Margins
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 113
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9gjwb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article