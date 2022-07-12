Global $10.1B Wireless Headphones Market, 2027 - Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Demonstrate the Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Headphones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wireless Headphones Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Headphones estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. In-Ear Wireless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Ear Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Wireless Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Over-Ear Wireless Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR

In the global Over-Ear Wireless segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$930 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Wireless Headphones

Over-Ear Vs. On-Ear Vs. In-Ear Headphones: A Comparison

Wireless Headphones: Market Analysis and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Largest Category

Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth

On-Ear Wireless Headphones Remain in Contention

Geographic Analysis

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions

and Other Emerging Regions Competition: Characterized by Presence of International and Regional Vendors

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widespread Use of Electronic Devices for Infotainment Purposes Builds Strong Momentum for Wireless Headphones Market

Smartphones

Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Supported by Enhanced Portability & Flexibility

Tablets

Computers

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum

Key Internet Consumer Habits Favoring Wireless Headphones Sales

Social Media and Social Networking

Proliferation of Online Video Gaming

Rise of VoIP

Emergence of Mass-Market Audiophile Era Builds Massive Momentum

Bluetooth: The De Facto Wireless Standard for Headphones

Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

Technology Advancements Spur Demand

USB-C-Powered Wireless Headphones

Headphones with Voice Assistants

Extended Battery Life

Smarter Designs

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The New High-Tech Feature

A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Wireless Headphone Models

Rise of Hearables, the Smart Headphones, to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Online Channel Emerges as New Growth Driver

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Rising Living Standards

Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

