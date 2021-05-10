Global $10.42 Billion Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Product Markets to 2028: Adoption Rate is Increasing Among the Youth in Major Economies, Including the U.S

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Product Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Products (RYO Tobacco, Filter & Paper Tip), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global roll-your-own tobacco product market size is expected to reach USD 10.42 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising consumption of products among females and students is fueling market growth over the world. The adoption rate of the product is increasing among the youth in major economies, including the U.S. Moreover, the financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged numerous smokers to shift from factory-made cigarettes to hand-rolled cigarettes due to the cost advantage of roll-your-own (RYO) tobacco products.



The filter and paper tip segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Rapid research and product development of new kinds of filters focusing on removing maximum tar, nicotine, and certain gases are estimated to fuel the segment growth. Furthermore, the introduction of biodegradable or environment-friendly filters is expected to boost the demand for filter and paper tips in the upcoming years.



Europe dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 55.0% in 2020. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Europe reported the highest prevalence of smoking among adults (28%), with a percentage of the consumption trend observed among adolescents. Cigarettes witnessed the highest consumption among Europeans. The popularity of RYO cigarettes is on the rise among consumers due to the cost-effectiveness of the products and the availability of varied flavors. The consumption of RYO cigarettes in the region is mainly concentrated among men who smoke regularly.



Companies are looking to maintain their brand image and gain customer loyalty by upgrading their offerings according to customer specifications and studying consumer behavior patterns. Key players in the market are offering tobacco products in different sizes, flavors, and attractive packaging. These initiatives by manufacturers are propelling the global demand for premium roll-your-own tobacco products.



Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Product Market Report Highlights

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Application Outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6. Roadmap of Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of the Covid-19



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. RYO Tobacco

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Rolling Paper & Cigarette Tubes

5.4. Injector

5.5. Filter & Paper Tip



Chapter 6. Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Offline

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Online



Chapter 7. Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2020



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Strategic Initiatives

Imperial Brands

British American Tobacco

Japan Tobacco International

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Altria Group, Inc.

Philip Morris International

HBI International

Curved Papers, Inc.

Karma Filter Tips

Shine Brands

