Global $10+ Bn Real-Time Location Systems Market (RTLS) Market to 2025 - Ability of RTLS Solutions to Help Healthcare Organizations Check Spread of COVID-19
Nov 11, 2020, 10:30 ET
The "Real-Time Location Systems Market (RTLS) with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology, Vertical (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Govt., Sports), Application/Use case, Geography- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 10.3 Billion by 2025 from USD 3.4 Billion in 2020.
Availability of cost-effective RTLS solutions; increasing regulations in various industries to improve safety, workflow, and security; and increasing popularity of ultra-wideband technology-based RTLS solutions are a few of the key driving factors for the RTLS market growth.
However, concerns regarding data security and privacy, and hindrance in the RTLS supply chain due to COVID-19 are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the RTLS market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 RTLS Market: Post COVID-19
3.1.1 Realistic Scenario
3.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
3.1.3 Optimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Market Competitiveness Leading to Availability of Cost-Effective RTLS Solutions
5.2.1.2 High Return on Investment
5.2.1.3 Increasing Regulations in Various Industries to Improve Safety, Workflow, and Security to Drive RTLS Market
5.2.1.4 Increasing Popularity of Ultra-Wideband Technology-Based RTLS Solutions
5.2.1.5 Ability of RTLS Solutions to Help Healthcare Organizations Check Spread of COVID-19
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security and Privacy Inhibit Adoption of RTLS
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Installation and Maintenance Restricts RTLS Market Growth
5.2.2.3 Unsatisfactory Results and Negative Feedback from RTLS End-users
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Contact-Tracing Solutions Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.3.2 Need for Resource Utilization and Workflow Optimization to Boost Demand for RTLS: COVID-19 Expected to Hinder Penetration in the Short Run
5.2.3.3 Growing Trend of Hybrid RTLS Solution
5.2.3.4 Focus on Industry 4.0, IoT, and Smart Manufacturing
5.2.3.5 Emerging Applications/Use Cases of RTLS
5.2.3.6 Soaring Demand for RTLS Solutions in Developing Regions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Designing RTLS Solutions That Fulfill High Accuracy, High Range, and Low Power Consumption Requirements
5.2.4.2 System Incompatibility and Lack of Uniform Standards and Interoperability
5.2.4.3 Lack of Awareness About RTLS Solutions and Expert Workforce Restricting Market Growth
5.2.4.4 Hindrance in RTLS Market Supply Chain Due to COVID-19
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Electronic Equipment and Components
6.2.2 Connectivity Technologies
6.2.3 RTLS Hardware and Software
6.2.4 System Integration and Services
6.2.5 End-User Industries
6.3 Technology and Asp Analysis
6.3.1 RTLS Technology Comparison
6.3.2 RTLS Tag Price Comparison, by Technology, 2019
6.4 Use Cases/Case Study Analysis
7 RTLS Market, by Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Hardware
7.2.2 Tags/Badges
7.2.2.1 Tags/Badges Are Most Widely Used RTLS Hardware Components
7.2.3 Readers/Trackers/Access Points
7.2.3.1 Readers/Trackers/Access Points Are Key Components in RTLS Solutions and Transmit Signals from Transponders
7.2.4 Others
7.3 Software
7.3.1 Application
7.3.1.1 Application Part of RTLS Software Stores and Analyzes Data Gathered by Nodes Deployed in Films
7.3.2 Middleware
7.3.2.1 Having One Common Standard in Middleware Platform That Can Feed Multiple End-Use Applications is Trending Industry Requirement
7.3.3 Location Analytics Engine
7.3.3.1 Upward Scaling of Existing RTLS Networks Require Location Analytics Engine to Efficiently Support Increased Number of Nodes
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Consulting
7.4.1.1 Consulting Services to Witness Significant Growth in RTLS Market in Coming Years
7.4.2 Support and Maintenance
7.4.2.1 Support and Maintenance Are Required for Efficient Functioning of RTLS
7.4.3 Deployment and Integration
7.4.3.1 Deployment and Integration Services to Witness High Demand in RTLS Market During Forecast Period
8 RTLS Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Rfid
8.2.1 Active Rfid Technology is Preferred Over Passive RTLS Technology
8.3 Wi-Fi
8.3.1 High Compatibility, Ease of Installation, and Easy Availability Makes Wi-Fi Widely Used in RTLS Market
8.4 Uwb
8.4.1 Uwb is a Popular Technology in the RTLS Market Especially for High-Precision Applications
8.5 Bluetooth Low Energy (Ble)
8.5.1 Ble Technology to Witness Significant Growth in RTLS Market During Forecast Period
8.6 Infrared (Ir)
8.6.1 Ir is Being Used in Combination with Wi-Fi, Rfid, or Uwb Technologies in Room-Level and Sub-Room-Level Accuracy Applications
8.7 Ultrasound
8.7.1 Non-Invasive Nature of Ultrasound Technology Has Resulted in Its High Adoption in RTLS Market
8.8 Gps
8.8.1 Gps Should be Combined with Other Technologies for Achieving Better Accuracy in RTLS Solutions
8.9 Others
9 RTLS Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management
9.2.1 Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management Application to Continue to Capture Largest Size of RTLS Market During Forecast Period
9.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management Application
9.3 Personnel/Staff Locating & Monitoring (Includes Patient Tracking)
9.3.1 Sports & Entertainment and Education Verticals to Witness Significant Growth in RTLS Market for Personnel/ Staff Locating & Monitoring Application Between 2020 and 2025
9.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Personnel/Staff Location Monitoring Application
9.4 Access Control/Security
9.4.1 RTLS Solutions Are Increasingly Being Used in Various Verticals to Restrict Unauthorized People to Access Certain Locations
9.5 Environmental Monitoring
9.5.1 Manufacturing & Automotive Vertical to Witness Significant Growth in RTLS Market for Environmental Monitoring Application During Forecast Period
9.6 Yard, Dock, Fleet & Warehouse Management & Monitoring
9.6.1 Transportation & Logistics and Retail Verticals Require RTLS for Yard, Dock, Fleet & Warehouse Management & Monitoring Applications
9.7 Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility (Includes Container Tracking and Work-In-Progress Tracking)
9.7.1 RTLS in Supply Chain Management Play Vital Role by Offering Improved Supply Chain Visibility
9.8 Others
10 RTLS Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Healthcare
10.2.1 Wi-Fi Based RTLS Solutions Provided Major Benefits to Healthcare Sector
10.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Healthcare Vertical
10.3 Manufacturing & Automotive
10.3.1 Require Highly Reliable RTLS Solution to Process Large Volume of Data
10.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Manufacturing & Automotive Vertical
10.4 Retail
10.4.1 Rfid-Based RTLS Solutions Widely Used in the Retail Sector
10.5 Transportation & Logistics
10.5.1 RTLS Enhance Operations in Transportation & Logistics Vertical by Integrating Various Sources of Data, Such as Rfid, Advanced Sensors, and Gps
10.6 Government & Defense
10.6.1 Rubee Technology-Based RTLS Are Used in Government & Defense Vertical for Tracking Applications
10.7 Education
10.7.1 High Demand for Wi-Fi Technology-Based RTLS Solutions for Campus Facilities
10.7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Education Vertical
10.8 Oil & Gas, Mining
10.8.1 Specialized RTLS Tags and Infrastructure Required Due to Harsh Environment
10.9 Sports & Entertainment
10.9.1 Growing Demand for Analytics to Boost Demand for RTLS Solutions in Sports Industry
10.9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Sports & Entertainment Vertical
10.10 Others
11 RTLS Market, Geographic Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework:
12.3 Market Share and Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Real-Time Location System Market in 2019
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
12.4.1 Star
12.4.2 Emerging Leader
12.4.3 Pervasive
12.4.4 Participant
12.5 Competitive Benchmarking
12.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (22 Companies)
12.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence (22 Companies)
12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends:
12.6.1 Product Launches and Developments:
12.6.2 Partnerships and Collaborations:
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Stanley Black & Decker
13.2.2 Zebra Technologies
13.2.3 Aruba Networks (Hp Enterprise)
13.2.4 Impinj
13.2.5 Savi Technology
13.2.6 Teletracking Technologies
13.2.7 Ubisense Group
13.2.8 Airista
13.2.9 Sonitor Technologies
13.2.10 Identech Group
13.2.11 Alien Technology
13.3 Right-To-Win
13.4 Other Companies
13.4.1 Decawave
13.4.2 Redpine Signals
13.4.3 Visible Assets
13.4.4 Centrak
13.4.5 Leantegra
13.4.6 Openrtls
13.4.7 Litum Technologies
13.4.8 Tracktio
13.4.9 Cerner Corporation
13.4.10 GE Healthcare
13.4.11 Infinite Leap
