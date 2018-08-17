Global $100+ Billion Cancer Immunotherapies Market to 2024 - 3,863 Cancer Immunotherapy Products in the Pipeline

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cancer Immunotherapies Market to 2024 - Increased Uptake of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Driving Growth, Supported by a Large, Robust Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on the key indications of breast cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer, these indications are the largest in terms of size, with 448, 526, 456, 415 and 374 in active development, respectively. The pipeline is dominated mAbs, cell therapies, small molecules and cancer vaccines.







Cancer immunotherapy, which can predominantly be classed as a form of targeted therapy, drives an immune response against cancer cells. This may include stimulating a patient's immune system in a general way or aiding the identification of specific antigens associated with the cancer.







The interest in cancer immunotherapy development has been driven by the growing understanding of the immune system as a hallmark of cancer pathophysiology, particularly immune evasion of developing cancer cells. Overall, 3,863 products are being actively developed in the cancer immunotherapy pipeline, approximately half of the overall oncology pipeline.







Scope

Global revenue from the cancer immunotherapies market is forecast to increase from $33.7 billion in 2017 to $103.4 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate of 17.4%. What is driving this growth?

The leading companies in terms of market share are Celgene, Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Roche. Which of these are forecast to experience the largest growth?

There are some key new approvals and late-stage products set to enter the market during the forecast period. Which impact will these drugs have on the market?

The market has been dominated by immune checkpoint inhibitors and drugs that target tumor associated antigens. To what extent will these classes of drugs and others dominate the market over the forecast period?

There are 3,863 cancer immunotherapy products in the pipeline. What molecular targets are most abundant in the pipeline and what role will pipeline product approvals play in market growth?

Cancer immunotherapy clinical trials have an overall attrition rate of around 96%, what can companies do to maximize their chance of success?

Key Topics Covered:





1 Tables & Figures







2 Introduction



2.1 Therapy Area Introduction



2.2 Overview of Key Indications and Symptoms



2.3 Diagnosis



2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology



2.5 Epidemiology



2.6 Prognosis



2.7 Treatment







3 Key Marketed Products



3.1 Overview



3.2 Revlimid (lenalidomide) - Celgene



3.3 Opdivo (nivolumab) - Ono Pharma/Bristol-Myers Squibb



3.4 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) - Merck & Co.



3.5 Tecentriq (atezolizumab) - Roche



3.6 Darzalex (daratumumab) - Johnson & Johnson



3.7 Imfinzi (durvalumab) - AstraZeneca/Celgene



3.8 Gardasil/Gardasil 9 (human papillomavirus vaccine) - Merck & Co.



3.9 Pomalyst/Imnovid (pomalidomide) - Celgene



3.10 Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) - Gilead Sciences



3.11 Gazyva (obinutuzumab) - Roche



3.12 Yervoy (ipilimumab) - Bristol-Myers Squibb



3.13 Rituxan (rituximab) - Roche/Biogen



3.14 Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) - Novartis







4 Pipeline Landscape Assessment



4.1 Overview



4.2 Pipeline Development Landscape



4.3 Molecular Targets in the Pipeline



4.4 Clinical Trials Landscape



4.4.1 Clinical Trial Failure Rates



4.4.2 Clinical Trial Duration



4.4.3 Clinical Trial Size



4.4.4 Cumulative Clinical Trial Size



4.5 Late-Stage Drugs of the Developmental Pipeline



4.5.1 Lisocabtagene maraleucel - Juno Therapeutics/Celgene



4.5.2 Durvalumab plus Tremelimumab - AstraZeneca



4.5.3 Tremelimumab - AstraZeneca



4.5.4 Cemiplimab - Regeneron/Sanofi



4.5.5 Epacadostat - Incyte Corp



4.5.6 Axalimogene filolisbac - Advaxis







5 Multi-scenario Market Forecast to 2024



5.1 Overall Market Size



5.2 Generic Penetration



5.3 Revenue Forecast by Molecular Target



5.3.1 Immune Checkpoint Proteins



5.3.2 Tumor Associated Antigens



5.3.3 Cytokine Signaling



5.3.4 HPV







6 Company Analysis and Positioning



6.1 Revenue and Market Share Analysis by Company



6.1.1 Celgene - Revlimid to Maintain Celgene's Position as Market Leader



6.1.2 Merck & Co. - Keytruda Key to Cancer Immunotherapy Market Growth



6.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb - Opdivo to Drive Revenue from Cancer Immunotherapies



6.1.4 Roche - Strong Revenue from Tecentriq and Gazyva Set to Offset Loss from Rituxan



6.1.5 AstraZeneca - Revenue from Imfinzi set to Drive Growth amid Growing Immunotherapy Presence



6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson - Darzalex Key to Strong Growth



6.1.7 Novartis - Diverse Cancer Immunotherapies Portfolio Contributes Small Portion to Overall Revenue



6.1.8 AbbVie - Recent New Approvals to Result in AbbVie Becoming a Leading Player in 2024



6.1.9 Gilead Sciences - Growth Driven by CAR-T Therapy Yescarta



6.1.10 Amgen - Rituximab Biosimilar to Drive Growth for Amgen in a Portfolio with No Novel Blockbusters



6.2 Market and Pipeline Company Landscape







7 Strategic Consolidations



7.1 Licensing Deals



7.1.1 Deals by Region, Deal Value and Year



7.1.2 Deals by Indication and Deal Value



7.1.3 Deals by Stage of Development and Deal Value



7.1.4 Deals by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Deal Value



7.1.5 Table for Licensing Deals with Disclosed Deal Value



7.2 Co-development Deals



7.2.1 Deals by Region, Deal Value and Year



7.2.2 Deals by Indication and Deal Value



7.2.3 Deals by Stage of Development and Deal Value



7.2.4 Deals by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Deal Value



7.2.5 Table for Co-development Deals with Disclosed Deal Value







8 Appendix





