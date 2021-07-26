Global $11.02 Billion Contact Lens Market Insights & Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contact Lens Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contact lens market is forecasted to reach US$11.02 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2025

Factors such as increasing spending on eyewear products by population, rising prevalence of myopia, rapid urbanization and improving consumer confidence index are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by growth in LASIK surgeries and the lack of proper healthcare facilities.

A few notable trends include growing smart contact lens demand, technological advancement, increased consolidation of market players, increasing shift towards daily disposable lenses and rising e-commerce sales. In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the contact lens demand has decreased rapidly.

The contact lens industry can be classified on the basis of function (corrective, cosmetic & therapeutic), material (rigid, hybrid & soft) and modality/usage frequency (1-day wear lens/daily disposable lens & frequently replaced lens/FRP).

The fastest growing regional market is the Americas owing to a rise in awareness about advanced contact lenses, growth in online sales channels and rapid surge in disposable income.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global contact lens market, segmented by usage (1-Day & FRP) and material (Soft, Rigid & Hybrid).

The major regional markets (Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe ) have been analysed, along with country coverage of US and Japan .

and ) have been analysed, along with country coverage of US and . The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson & Johnson, Alcon AG, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hoya Corporation and ST. Shine Optical Co., Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of Contact Lens

1.3 Manufacturing of Contact Lens



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Overview

2.2 Decline in Contact Lens Demand



3. Global Contact Lens Market Analysis

3.1 Global Contact Lens Market Value

3.2 Global Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Contact Lens Market Value by Usage

3.3.1 Global 1-Day Contact Lens Market Value

3.3.2 Global 1-Day Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global FRP Contact Lens Market Value

3.3.4 Global FRP Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global Contact Lens Market Value by Material

3.5 Global Soft Contact Lens Market Value

3.6 Global Soft Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

3.7 Global Soft Contact Lens Market Value by Segments

3.7.1 Global Sphere Soft Contact Lens Market Value

3.7.2 Global Sphere Soft Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

3.7.3 Global Toric Soft Contact Lens Market Value

3.7.4 Global Toric Soft Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

3.7.5 Global Multifocal Soft Contact Lens Market Value

3.7.6 Global Multifocal Soft Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

3.8 Global Contact Lens Market Value by Region



4. Regional Contact Lens Market Analysis

4.1 Americas

4.1.1 Americas Contact Lens Market Value

4.1.2 Americas Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

4.1.3 Americas Contact Lens Market Value by Usage

4.1.4 Americas FRP Contact Lens Market Value

4.1.5 Americas FRP Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

4.1.6 Americas 1-Day Contact Lens Market Value

4.1.7 Americas 1-Day Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

4.1.8 The U.S. Contact Lens Market Value

4.1.9 The U.S. Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

4.1.10 The U.S. Contact Lens Market Value by Material

4.1.11 The U.S. Soft Contact Lens Market Value

4.1.12 The U.S. Soft Contact Lens Market Value Forecast

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.3 Europe



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Spending on Eyewear Products by Population

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Myopia

5.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.4 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Growing Smart Contact Lens Demand

5.2.2 Technological Advancement

5.2.3 Increased Consolidation of Market Players

5.2.4 Increasing Shift Towards Daily Disposable Lenses

5.2.5 Rising E-Commerce Sales

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Growth in LASIK Surgeries

5.3.2 Lack of Proper Health-Care Facilities



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Contact Lens Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Revenues Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.4 Key Players - R&D Expenditures Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Alcon AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

ST. Shine Optical Co., Ltd.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

