Global $11.6 Billion Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market for Penicillin and Combination Drugs Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR during 2020-2027.



The market is expected to reach US$ 11,614.32 million by 2027 from US$ 9,106.40 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the market is attributed to the growing prevalence of urinary tract infections, aging population, and emerging computing technologies for urine diagnostics. However, the lack of product awareness in emerging countries and effects associated with medication obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent.



Based on drug class, the quinolones segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the penicillin and combination segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% in the market during the forecast period. The future growth of the market for quinolones is mainly ascribed to the fact that it is most commonly prescribed by physicians. Ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin, and enoxacin are among the most widely used drugs for treatment.



R& D in UTI treatment is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the global urinary tract infection treatment market. For instance, in July 2018, Lupin received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for generic Nitrofurantoin capsules. It is a generic version of Macrodantin offered by Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd. It is used to treat UTI caused by Staphylococcus aureus, enterococci, etc.



Further, in February 2020, a France-based pharmaceutical company announced Exblifep, a combination of a novel extended-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor, enmetazobactam, and cefepime. i.e., the fourth-generation cephalosporin, which achieved primary endpoints in a clinical trial for complicated UTIs. Moreover, in July 2019, Healthy.io, a smartphone camera-based solutions developer, announced an agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. placing Healthy.io's Dip UTI test kits in boots pharmacies throughout the UK.



Additionally, in May 2020, Spero Therapeutics, Inc. announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial, ADAPT-PO, of tebipenem HBr to treat complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In July 2019, the US FDA approved Recarbrio drug to treat cUTI and complicated intra-abdominal infection in adults. In June 2018, Achaogen, Inc. received the US FDA approval for ZEMDRI to treat cUTIs in adults.



In November 2018, Allergan, announced the launch of the FDA accepted supplemental drug AVYCAZ to treat cUTIs and complicated intra-abdominal infections patients between the age group of 3 months to 18 years. Applying such strategic measures can be lucrative for the urinary tract infection treatment market during the forecast period.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc., Cipla Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Shionogi Inc., Amway, and DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences are among the leading companies in the urinary tract infection treatment market.



12. Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market-Industry Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Mylan N.V.

ALLERGAN

Pfizer Inc.

Cipla Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Shionogi Inc.

Amway

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

