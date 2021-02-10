Global $11.66 Billion Antacid (Tablet, Liquid, Others) Market Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antacid Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Dosage Form (Tablet, Liquid, Others); Drug Class (Proton pump inhibitors, H2 Antagonist, Acid neutralizers); Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, Online pharmacy) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Liquid segment of the Antacid Market to Grow at Fastest CAGR during Forecast Period.



The market is expected to reach US$ 11,666.83 million in 2027 from US$ 8,547.97 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020-2027.



The report highlights trends prevailing in the global Antacid market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.



Based on dosage form, the antacid market is segmented into tablet, liquid, and others. In 2019, the microbial tablet segment held the largest share of the market. The liquid segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. liquid dosage form is preferred by children and ageing population due to its flavored/palatable taste. Also, presence of major market players such as Procter & Gamble, Pfizer, GSK GROUP and others are offering liquid antacids which is likely to propel the growth of the segment.



The global antacid market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections and increasing emphasis on food safety. However, limitations of ATP swab tests hinder the market growth.



Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer, Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., and Procter And Gamble are among the leading companies operating in the antacid market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Antacid Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Antacids - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Antacid Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

5.1.2 Increase in Prevalence of Obesity

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Low Awareness Associated with Gastrointestinal Disorders in Low-Income Economies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Research Activities and Research Funds on GI Disorders

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development and Launch of Innovative Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Antacid Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Antacid Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Antacid Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Antacid Market Analysis - By Dosage Form

7.1 Overview

7.2 Antacid Market Revenue Share, by Dosage Form (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Tablet

7.4 Liquid

7.5 Others



8. Antacid Market Analysis - By Drug Class

8.1 Overview

8.2 Antacid Market Revenue Share, by Drug Class (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Proton Pump Inhibitors

8.4 H? Antagonist

8.5 Acid Neutralizers

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Acid Neutralizers: Antacid Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.3 Magaldrate

8.5.4 Sucralfate



9. Antacid Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Antacid Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Hospital Pharmacy

9.4 Retail Pharmacy

9.5 Online Pharmacy



10. Antacid Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Antacid Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Antacid Market



12. Antacid Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.4 Inorganic Developments



13. Company Profiles

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Procter & Gamble

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqkyz9



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

