Global $12.27 Bn Influenza Vaccines Markets, 2022-2028: Strong Pipeline Candidates & Opportunities in Emerging Economies

The influenza vaccines market is expected to grow from US$ 7,478.53 million in 2021 to US$ 12,272.49 million by 2028. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028.



Increasing government support to promote influenza vaccination and rising investment by top market players and governments are the major factors boosting the market.



The governments of various states are supporting the promotional activities of vaccination program. For instance, the Australian government gives a free seasonal influenza vaccine to those at risk of influenza-related complications through the National Immunization Program (NIP). By 2022, enough vaccines have been given to cover all risk groups eligible for a government-funded flu vaccine through the NIP.



Vaccine Type Insights

Based on the vaccine type, the influenza vaccines market is segmented into quadrivalent vaccines and trivalent vaccines. The quadrivalent vaccines segment is likely to hold a larger market share in 2022.

The same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The quadrivalent influenza (flu) vaccine protects against 4 influenza viruses, including 2 influenza A viruses and 2 influenza B viruses. All flu vaccines in the US during the 2021-2022 season are quadrivalent vaccines. Different vaccines are approved for different age groups.



Virus Type Insights

Based on virus type, the influenza vaccines market is segmented into influenza virus type A and influenza virus type B. The influenza virus type A segment is likely to hold a larger market share in 2022. The same segment is expected to record a faster CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth of the influenza virus type A segment is because it is the most common form of influenza and can infect animals, although illnesses associated with this type of flu are more common.



Technology Insights

Based on technology, the influenza vaccines market is segmented into egg-based and cell-based. The egg-based segment is likely to hold a larger market share in 2022. The same segment is expected to record a faster CAGR during the forecast period.

The market growth of the egg-based segment is due to its most common method of producing flu vaccines through an egg-based manufacturing process that has been used for more than 70 years.



Route of Administration Insights

Based on route of administration, the influenza vaccines market is segmented into injection and nasal spray. The injection segment is likely to hold a larger market share in 2022. The same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The market growth of the injection segment is attributed to the fact that it is the most common method for flu vaccine administration.



Moderna, Inc.

SEQIRUS

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

MYLAN N.V.

AstraZeneca

