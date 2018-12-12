Global $12.3 Billion RegTech Market Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "RegTech Market by Application (Compliance & Risk Management, Identity Management, Regulatory Reporting, Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RegTech market is expected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2018 to USD 12.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during the forecast period.

The RegTech market growth is driven by various factors, such as the increased cost of compliance, regulatory sandbox approach, and low entry barrier for SaaS-based offerings. However, the regulatory divergence can hinder the growth of the RegTech market.

RegTech is a subset of FinTech that leverages new technologies such as cloud computing, big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to address the regulatory challenges within the financial industry. RegTech solutions solve regulatory and compliance requirements more effectively and efficiently. The objective of RegTech is to enhance transparency as well as consistency and to standardize regulatory processes to deliver sound interpretations of ambiguous regulations and provide high levels of quality at low cost.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 RegTech Market: Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in RegTech Market

4.2 RegTech Market in North America, By Application and Country

4.3 RegTech Market Growth in Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Cost of Compliance

5.2.1.2 Regulatory Sandbox Approach

5.2.1.3 Lower Entry Barriers for Saas-Based Offerings

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulatory Divergence

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Blockchain to Offer New Efficiencies in Compliance

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cybersecurity and Privacy

5.2.4.2 Lack of Data Standardization

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Financial Acts and Regulations



6 RegTech Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Risk & Compliance Management

6.2.1 Increase in the Regulatory and Compliance Mandates to Drive the Risk & Compliance Management

6.3 Identity Management

6.3.1 Adoption of AI Technology for Secured Identity Verification

6.4 Regulatory Reporting

6.4.1 Increase in the Monitoring of the Audit Process

6.5 Fraud Management

6.5.1 Financial Institutions are Focusing More on Avoiding Financial Frauds

6.6 Regulatory Intelligence

6.6.1 Data Analytics is the Key Component in the Regulatory Intelligence



7 RegTech Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 High Complexities in Regulatory Adherence is Driving the Adoption of RegTech

7.3 SMEs

7.3.1 High Adoption of Technology is Driving the RegTech Growth



8 RegTech Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 High Compliance Cost is Driving the Demand for RegTech Solutions

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Identity Management is A Major Focus Area for Regulators

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.1.1 Brexit Impact Will Positively Impact the RegTech Landscape

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.2.1 High Funding Raised By Fintech Companies is Driving RegTech Developments

8.3.2.2 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 High Technological Spending Will Drive RegTech Adoption

8.4.2 Australia

8.4.2.1 Growing Number of RegTech Startups is Driving the Market Growth

8.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

8.5.1.1 Kyc Adoption is Expected to Drive the Market

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.2.1 Blockchain Adoption Will Drive the RegTech Market

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.3.1 Kyc Compliance is A Major Focus Area for Financial Institutions in South Africa

8.5.4 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis for the RegTech Market

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 New Product Launches

9.3.2 Agreements and Partnerships

9.3.3 Business Expansions

9.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Abside Smart Financial Technologies

10.2 Accuity

10.3 Actico

10.4 Alto Advisory

10.5 Broadridge

10.6 Compendor

10.7 Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS)

10.8 Deloitte

10.9 Eastnets

10.10 Fenergo

10.11 IBM

10.12 Infrasoft Technologies

10.13 Jumio

10.14 Lombard Risk

10.15 London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

10.16 Metricstream

10.17 Nasdaq Bwise

10.18 Nice Actimize

10.19 PWC

10.20 Rimes Technologies

10.21 Sai Global

10.22 Sysnet Global Solutions

10.23 Thomson Reuters

10.24 Trulioo

10.25 Wolters Kluwer



