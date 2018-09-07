Global $12.4 Bn Marine Propulsion Engine Market 2017-2018 & 2023

DUBLIN, Sept 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market - by Propulsion Type, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market was worth 9.8 Billion USD in 2017and it is estimated to grow to 12.4 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 4 % between 2017 and 2023.

The Marine propulsion is the system that is used to generate a thrust that allows a small boat or even a ship to move across waterways. Modern ships are usually equipped with mechanical systems consisting of an electric motor turning a propeller, or even pump-jets or an impeller.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market followed by Europe.





Drivers Vs. Constraints

Increase in production & sales of ships, rising international seaborne trade drive the market growth, increasing demand for resources such as crude oil, coal, steel, and iron drives the growth of Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market.

The stringent environmental rules & regulations and large capital investment required to set up new manufacturing facilities are the reasons which restrains this market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates







In March 2018, Hexion announced potentially path breaking one-shot resin infusion process for marine composites like Propulsion Systems.







Key Topics Covered:





1. Research Methodology







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Overview



3.1. Definition



3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis



3.3. Porter's 5 Forces



3.4. Regulations







4. Market Dynamics



4.1. Introduction



4.2. Drivers



4.3. Constraints



4.4. Trends







5. Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Propulsion Type



5.1. Diesel



5.2. Gas Turbine



5.3. Natural Gas



5.4. Steam Turbine



5.5. Renewable Energy



5.6. Hybrid



5.7. Full Electric



5.8. Fuel Cell







6. Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application



6.1. Cargo Ships



6.2. Tanker



6.3. Bulk Carrier



6.4. Offshore vessel



6.5. Passenger Ship



6.6. Tugs ships



6.7. Service ships







7. Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region



7.1. North America



7.1.1. U.S.



7.1.2. Canada



7.2. Europe



7.2.1. UK



7.2.2. France



7.2.3. Germany



7.2.4. Italy



7.2.5. Others



7.3. Asia-Pacific



7.3.1. India



7.3.2. China



7.3.3. Japan



7.3.4. Australia



7.3.5. Others



7.4. Latin America



7.4.1. Brazil



7.4.2. Argentina



7.4.3. Mexico



7.4.4. Others



7.5. Middle East and Africa



7.5.1. South Africa



7.5.2. UAE



7.5.3. Saudi Arabia



7.5.4. Egypt



7.5.5. Others







8. Company Market Share Analysis







9. Company Profiles



9.1. Caterpillar



9.2. Cummins



9.3. MAN Diesel & Turbo



9.4. Rolls-Royce



9.5. Wrtsil



9.6. Hyundai Heavy Industries



9.7. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries



9.8. BP



9.9. Hydraulic Marine Systems



9.10. Hydrosta



9.11. Ingeteam



9.12. Masson-Marine



9.13. Mercury Marine



9.14. Siemens



9.15. Volvo Penta



9.16. Yamaha



9.17. Dresser-Rand



9.18. Fairbanks Morse



9.19. Samsung Heavy Industries



9.20. Nigata Power Systems



9.21. Doosan



9.22. Others







10. Industry Structure



10.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations



10.2. Investment Opportunities







11. Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market - Road Ahead





For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kf8jr8/global_12_4_bn?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

