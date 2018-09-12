Global $12.6 Bn Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market to 2023
18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market - by Technology, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market was worth 10.32 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 12.68 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.49% between 2017 and 2023.
The demand for these devices has increased considerably in the recent years as they improve immune response to vaccines, eliminate risks of needles, and reduce healthcare costs.
The North America is expected to dominate the Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market due to increasing number of R&D investments by prominent industry players. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have highest growth rate with CAGR of over 7% due to presence of huge target population.
Drivers Vs. Constraints
The growing inclination towards the self-administration of drugs, rising prevalence of chronic disorders and reduction in the healthcare expenses are the reasons for the growth of the market.
Industry Structure and Updates
In January 2016, two key players Sanofi and Mankind entered into a joint venture to develop an inhalable insulin drug named Afreeza.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Technology
5.1. Jet injectors
5.2. Inhaler technology
5.3. Transdermal patch technology
5.4. Novel needle free technologies
6. Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application
6.1. Vaccine Delivery
6.2. Pain Management
6.3. Insulin Delivery
6.4. Pediatric Injections
6.5. Others
7. Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region
8. Company Market Share Analysis
9. Company Profiles
10. Industry Structure
10.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations
10.2. Investment Opportunities
11. Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market - Road Ahead
Companies Mentioned
- Endo Pharmaceuticals
- Antares Pharma
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Valeritas
- PharmaJet
- Injex Pharma AG
- Zogenix Inc.
- Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd.
- 3M
- Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc.
- Penjet Corporation
- D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc.
- Akra Dermojet
- GlaxosmithklinPlc
- Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
- Medtronic, Inc.
For more information about this reportvisit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbvd9h/global_12_6_bn?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article