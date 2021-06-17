Global $12.76 Billion Site Remediation Consulting Services Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Site Remediation Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global site remediation consulting services market is expected to grow from $9.85 billion in 2020 to $10.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Site Remediation Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global site remediation consulting services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major players in the site remediation consulting services market are Tetra Tech Inc, Environmental Resources Management, AECOM, CH2M Hill, Arcadis, Clean Harbors, and Veolia Environmental Services.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $12.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



Transformation from traditional consulting to cloud based consulting is one of the key trends shaping the market growth of the site remediation consulting services market during the forecast period. Most of the remediation services companies will use mobile devices to handle work orders and is expected to transform from traditional consulting to software-as-a-service based consulting.

The software-as-a-service platforms are delivered in the form of EHS compliance, industrial environmental compliance management, carbon reporting, water quality management, and QHSE (quality, environmental, health & safety) management. Cloud based consulting provides an easy approach for consulting services and needs renewal after a certain period of time.



The site remediation consulting services market covered in the report is segmented by type into bioremediation; pump & treat; in situ vitrification; thermal treatment; chemical treatment; excavation; soil washing; others and by application into waste disposal sites; oil & gas; mining; chemical & petrochemical; manufacturing; agriculture; construction; others.



In 2019, Tetra Tech Inc., a US-based, global provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for concerns associated with water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development acquired WYG plc for £43 million. The acquisition of WYG plc will place Tetra Tech Inc., as one of the leading global consulting, engineering, and program management firm focused on water, environment, and infrastructure. WYG plc is a UK-based, provider of technical expertise and commercial insight to property, asset, and infrastructure projects.



The rapid rise in air and water pollution levels over the last decade and the increase in natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, and landslides globally is driving the demand for site remediation consulting services. There has been an increase in the scope for ecological restoration and site remediation consulting services due to the rise in natural calamities such as Tsunamis, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

For instance, 19 floods stuck in the USA in 2016, and the Louisiana floods disaster cost was estimated at around $10 billion. In 2018, nearly 1808 earthquakes were recorded globally of magnitudes ranging from 5-8 and a significant amount was invested in site remediation services.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6dr5

