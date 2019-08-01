Global $12.9 Bn Hemophilia Market to 2023 - Shifting Focus to Extended Half-Life Therapies, Development of Novel Hemophilia Treatments, Popularity of Gene Therapy

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hemophilia Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global haemophilia market is estimated to reach US$12.98 billion in 2023, holding a CAGR of 6.21% in the duration spanning 2018-2023.



The factors such as rise in diagnoses rate of haemophilia, rise in global healthcare expenditure and shifting focus to extended half-life (EHL) therapies are expected to drive the growth of the global haemophilia market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by the high price of treatment and reluctance to switch to new therapies. A few notable trends include shifting focus to Extended Half-Life (EHL) therapies, development of novel haemophilia treatments and popularity of gene therapy.



The global haemophilia market comprises of two major segments: haemophilia A and haemophilia B. haemophilia A are four-time prevalent than haemophilia B. The growing incidences of haemophilia A at vast rate has driven the increased demand for anti-hemophilia A or clotting factor VIII drugs. The pharmaceutical industry is flooded with drugs to be used in the treatment of type A and thereby providing scope for the expansion of the global haemophilia market.



The fastest growing regional market in the haemophilia space is the U.S. due to High prevalence of haemophilia, coupled with a rising inclination toward prophylaxis treatment. The rise in the population of haemophilia patients is augmenting the need for more significant treatment methods. A lot of anti-haemophilia products are available in the market and several drugs are still in their late-stage clinical process by large pharmaceutical firms. Furthermore, The U.S. and Europe are the highly established premium markets that contribute to considerable shares in the global haemophilia market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Hemophilia

1.2 Types of Hemophilia

1.3 Signs & Symptoms

1.4 Diagnosis of Hemophilia

1.5 Treatment of Hemophilia



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Hemophilia Market by Value

2.2 Global Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Hemophilia Market by Treatment Regimen

2.4 Global Hemophilia Market by Type

2.4.1 Global Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Value

2.4.2 Global Hemophilia A Market by Severity

2.4.3 Global Hemophilia A Market by Treatment Type

2.4.4 Global Hemophilia A Market by Treatment Regimen

2.4.5 Global Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Value

2.4.6 Global Hemophilia B Market by Severity

2.4.7 Global Hemophilia B Market by Treatment Type

2.4.8 Global Hemophilia B Market by Treatment Regimen



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Hemophilia Market by Value

3.1.2 The U.S. Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The U.S. Hemophilia Market by Type

3.1.4 The U.S. Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 The US Hemophilia A Market-Treated Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.6 The US Hemophilia A Market-Severe Patients on Prophylactic Therapy

3.1.7 The US Hemophilia A Market-Severe Patients on On-Demand Therapy

3.1.8 The US Hemophilia A Market-Mild to Moderate Patients on Prophylaxis Therapy

3.1.9 The US Hemophilia A Market-Mild to Moderate Patients on On-Demand Therapy

3.1.10 The US Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Value

3.1.11 The US Hemophilia B Market- Treated Patients Volume Forecast

3.1.12 The US Hemophilia B Market- Severe Patients on Prophylaxis Therapy

3.1.13 The US Hemophilia B Market- Severe Patients on On-Demand Therapy

3.1.14 The US Hemophilia B Market- Mild to Moderate Patients on Prophylaxis Therapy

3.1.15 The US Hemophilia B Market- Mild to Moderate Patients on On-Demand Therapy

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe's Hemophilia Market- Patient Volume Forecast

3.2.2 Europe's Hemophilia A Market- Patient Volume Forecast

3.2.3 Europe's Hemophilia B Market- Patient Volume Forecast



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Focus on Prophylactic Treatment

4.1.2 Increasing Diagnosis Rate

4.1.3 Rise in Global Healthcare Expenditure

4.2 Key Trends & Development

4.2.1 Shifting Focus to Extended Half-Life Therapies

4.2.2 Development of Novel Hemophilia Treatments

4.2.3 Popularity of Gene Therapy

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Cost of Treatment

4.3.2 Reluctance to Switch to New Therapies



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The Global Market

5.1.1 Global Hemophilia A Market Share by Company

5.1.2 Global Hemophilia A Factor VIII Products Market Share by Company

5.1.3 Global Hemophilia A FVIII Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast

5.1.4 Global Hemophilia B Market Share by Company

5.1.5 Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Products Market Share Forecast

5.1.6 Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast

5.1.7 Key Players - Main Anti-Hemophilia Products

5.1.8 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.9 Key Players - Market Capital Comparison

5.2 The U.S. Market

5.2.1 The U.S. Hemophilia A Market Share by Company

5.3 Europe Market

5.3.1 Europe Hemophilia A Market Share by Company



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Bayer Group

6.3 Sanofi S.A.

6.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

6.5 Novo Nordisk

6.6 CSL Limited



