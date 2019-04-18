Global $120 Billion Oncology/Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market to 2025

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oncology/Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market Research Report 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 27 cancer blockbuster drugs market size is set to surpass US$ 120 billion by 2025.

Global Oncology/Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market Research Report 2019 - 2025

presents an in-depth assessment of the global cancer blockbuster drugs market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for global cancer blockbuster drugs market. The report includes historical data from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the global cancer blockbuster drugs market. The report explores detailed analysis of top 27 drugs market assessment globally from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025.

Key trends in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisition, partnerships, distribution, and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the global cancer blockbuster drugs market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global cancer blockbuster drugs market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview and recent development.



The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market:

What is the size of the global top 27 cancer blockbuster drugs market during 2015 -2025?

What will be the revenue generated by each drug during the forecast period?

Which major drugs provides the highest market share?

How are the overall market and major drugs growing?

What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market?

What will be the impact of drivers and inhibitors in the future?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Who are the key players in this market space?

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Global Top 27 Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market Size & Analysis (2015 - 2025)

Global Top 27 Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 - 2025

Global Top 27 Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market Assessment & Opportunity, (2015 - 2025)

Major Deals (Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations)

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Global Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market

Major Companies Analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Top 27 Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market Size & Analysis (2015 - 2025)



3. Global Top 27 Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 - 2025



4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the Global Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors



5. Global Top 27 Cancer Blockbuster Drugs Market Assessment & Opportunity, (2015 - 2025)

5.1 Imbruvica (Ibrutinib)

5.2 Revlimid (Lenalidomide)

5.3 Pomalyst/Imnovid (Pomalidomide)

5.4 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

5.5 Herceptin (Trastuzumab)

5.6 Avastin (Bevacizumab)

5.7 MabThera/Rituxan (Rituximab)

5.8 Perjeta (Pertuzumab)

5.9 Opdivo (Nivolumab)

5.10 Sprycel (Dasatinib)

5.11 Ibrance (Palbociclib)

5.12 Zytiga (Abiraterone acetate)

5.13 Tagrisso (Osimertinib)

5.14 Darzalex (Daratumumab)

5.15 Xtandi (Enzalutamide)

5.16 Jakafi/Jakavi (Ruxolitinib Phosphate)

5.17 Yervoy (Ipilimumab)

5.18 Alimta (Pemetrexed)

5.19 Gleevec/Glivec (Imatinib Mesylate)

5.20 Velcade (Bortezomib)

5.21 Tasigna (Nilotinib)

5.22 Xgeva (Denosumab)

5.23 Afinitor/Votubia (Everolimus)

5.24 Neulasta (Pegfilgrastim)

5.25 Exjade Jadenu (Deferasirox)

5.26 Sandostatin (Octreotide Acetate)

5.27 Faslodex (Fulvestrant)



6. Major Deals in Cancer Drugs Market

6.1 Collaboration Deals

6.2 Merger and Acquisitions

6.3 Licensing Agreement

6.4 Partnership Deals

6.5 Distribution Agreement



7. Key Companies Analysis

7.1 Roche

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Recent Development

7.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb

7.3 Pfizer

7.4 Eli Lilly and Company

7.5 Merck

7.6 Johnson & Johnson

7.7 AstraZeneca

7.8 Celgene

7.9 Novartis

7.10 Amgen



