Global $123.2 Billion CBD Oil & CBD Consumer Health Market to 2027: Growing Legalization of Cannabis-Based CBD & Changing Buyer Attitudes

The global CBD oil and CBD consumer health market size is expected to reach USD 123.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 25.6% over the forecast period.



Growing buyer awareness regarding various health benefits offered by cannabidiol (CBD) and increasing legalization of cannabidiol oil and infused products is contributing towards the adoption of cannabidiol as a consumer health product, thereby positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, changing buyer perception and attitude towards hemp-derived cannabidiol-based products is further bolstering revenue growth over the forecast period.



Based on the type of product, the full spectrum oil segment dominated the market in 2019. Factors contributing to the increase in demand for cannabidiol include rising buyer preference toward cannabidiol as a product category, the surge in demand for full-spectrum distillates, and many companies entering into bulk as well as finished product business.



On the other hand, the nutraceuticals segment dominated the market with a share of 48.3% in 2019. Favorable government initiatives for hemp-derived cannabidiol, rising awareness regarding cannabidiol, and changing buyer preferences from chemical-based ingredients to organic ingredients in dietary supplements are the key factors driving the market.



In 2019, the B2B distribution channel segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market. This growth is attributed to the increase in demand for cannabidiol oil in various sectors such as pharmaceutical, food and additives, health and wellness, and cosmetics. On the other hand, retail pharmacies dominated the market in 2019. The increase in the number of companies selling their products via retail pharmacies is fueling the growth of the segment.



North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 68.5% in 2019 owing to ease of accessibility, growing awareness regarding various medical benefits of cannabidiol among users, and the rise in the number of manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global CBD Oil Market Outlook, Estimates, Forecasts & Trend Analysis

3.1 CBD Oil Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1.1 Market Segmentation (Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumer Health Market)

3.1.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.1.3 Cannabis Regulatory Scenario, By Country

3.1.4 Market Dynamics

3.1.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.4.1.1 Growing legalization of cannabis-based CBD

3.1.4.1.2 Growing adoption of CBD-based products for treating various medical conditions

3.1.4.1.3 Growing number of companies producing Synthetic CBD for pharmaceutical applications

3.1.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.4.2.1 Strict government regulations pertaining to production and distribution of CBD products

3.1.4.3 Industry Challenges

3.1.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Current & Future)

3.1.6 CBD Oil- Porter's Analysis

3.1.7 Cannabidiol (CBD)-PESTEL Analysis

3.1.8 Opportunity Analysis (2016-2020-2027)

3.1.9 Product Life Cycle Analysis, by Finished Product, By Country

3.1.10 Product Adoption Pattern Analysis

3.1.10.1 Full Spectrum CBD Oil

3.1.10.2 CBD Isolate

3.1.10.3 Synthetic CBD

3.1.11 Supply Chain Analysis

3.1.12 Market price evolution of biomass commodity cost (to processor/CBD manufacturer)

3.1.13 Manufacturing Trends/ Technology Adoptions Trends

3.1.14 Exhaustive list of Producers/Manufacturers by Country

3.2 Product Type Market Revenue Size, Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 To 2027

3.2.1 CBD Oil Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1.1 Product Type Movement Analysis, Revenue (USD Million)

3.2.1.2 CBD Oil

3.2.1.2.1 Global CBD Oil market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

3.2.1.3 CBD Isolate

3.2.1.3.1 Global CBD Isolate market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

3.2.1.4 Synthetic CBD

3.2.1.4.1 Global synthetic CBD market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

3.3 Distribution Channel Market Revenue Size, Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 To 2027

3.4 CBD Oil Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.5 Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, Revenue (USD Million)

3.5.1 B2B

3.5.1.1 Global B2B market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

3.5.1.2 Pharma Manufacturers

3.5.1.2.1 Global pharma manufacturers market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

3.5.1.3 Consumer Goods Manufacturers

3.5.1.3.1 Global consumer goods manufacturers market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

3.5.1.4 Nutraceutical Manufacturers

3.5.1.4.1 Global Nutraceutical manufacturers market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

3.5.1.5 Others

3.5.1.5.1 Global other manufacturers market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

3.5.2 B2C

3.5.2.1 Global B2C market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 4 Global CBD Consumer Health Products Market Outlook, Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 CBD Consumer Health Products Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1.1 Market Segmentation (Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumer Health Market)

4.1.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.1.3 CBD Infused Products Regulatory Scenario, By Country

4.1.4 Market Dynamics

4.1.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.1.4.1.1 Cannabis revolution positively impacting consumer health market

4.1.4.1.2 Consumer perception and attitude toward CBD products

4.1.4.1.3 Rise in the number of retailers selling CBD-based products

4.1.4.1.4 Increasing demand for CBD nutraceuticals

4.1.4.1.5 Growing adoption of CBD topicals across the world

4.1.4.1.6 Rise in disposable income influencing CBD products demand

4.1.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.1.4.2.1 Availability of alternatives to CBD supplements

4.1.4.2.2 High price of CBD products

4.1.4.2.3 Presence of counterfeit products

4.1.4.3 Industry Challenges

4.1.4.3.1 Uncertain government regulations related to CBD and CBD products

4.1.5 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1.6 Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumer Health-Porter's Analysis

4.1.7 Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumer Health-PESTEL Analysis

4.1.8 Opportunity Analysis (2016-2020-2027)

4.1.9 Product Adoption Pattern Analysis

4.1.9.1 CBD Medical Products

4.1.9.2 CBD Nutraceuticals

4.1.9.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

4.1.10 Supply Chain Analysis (CBD Oil & CBD Consumer Health)

4.1.10.1 Supply Chain Analysis-CBD Consumer Health Product

4.1.10.2 Profit Margin Estimation

4.1.10.3 Case Study: Medical Marijuana, Inc.

4.1.10.4 Case Study: Isodiol International Inc.

4.1.10.5 Raw Material Trends

4.1.11 Market Price Evolution of Biomass Commodity Cost (To Processor/CBD Manufacturer)

4.1.12 Market Price Evolution (Raw Material to Finished Goods)

4.1.13 Manufacturing Trends/ Technology Adoptions Trends

4.1.14 Manufacturing Trends (Finished Goods)

4.1.15 Interdependency Analysis

4.1.16 Effects of Consolidation on the Value Chain

4.1.17 Exhaustive list of Producers/Manufacturers by Country

4.2 Product Type Market Revenue Size, Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 To 2027

4.2.1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumer Products Market: Product Type Analysis

4.2.2 Product Type Movement Analysis, Revenue (USD Million)

4.2.2.1 Medical Products

4.2.2.1.1 Global OTC Medical Products market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

4.2.2.1.2 CBD Analgesic Products

4.2.2.1.3 CBD Mental Health Products

4.2.2.1.4 CBD Dermatology Products

4.2.2.1.5 CBD Sleep Aids Products

4.2.2.1.6 Other OTC products

4.2.2.2 Nutraceuticals

4.2.2.2.1 Global nutraceuticals market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2.2 CBD Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

4.2.2.2.3 CBD Sports Nutrition

4.2.2.2.4 CBD Weight Management and Wellbeing

4.2.2.3 Food & Beverages

4.2.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

4.2.2.5 Personal Care & Cosmetic Products

4.2.2.5.1 Global personal care & cosmetic products market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

4.2.2.5.2 CBD Infused Skincare Products

4.2.2.5.3 CBD Infused Beauty Products

4.2.2.5.4 CBD Infused Haircare Products

4.3 Distribution Channel Market Revenue Size, Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 To 2027

4.3.1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumer Products Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.2 Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, Revenue (USD Million)

4.3.2.1 Online

4.3.2.2 Retail Stores

4.3.2.3 Retail Pharmacies



Companies Mentioned

CV Sciences, Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

ENDOCA

Isodiol

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

JOY Organics

Kazmira

Lord Jones

Aurora Cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation

Global Cannabinoids inc.

IrieCBD

cbd american shaman.

BioVectra inc.

Bluebird Botanicals

Noramco

cure pharmaceutical.

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc.

CBDepot

Cibdol

THC Pharm Gmbh

