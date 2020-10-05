Global $124.35 Billion Crowdfunding Markets, 2019-2020 & 2024: Focus on P2P Lending, Equity Investment, Hybrid, Reward
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crowdfunding Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The crowdfunding market is poised to grow by $ 124.35 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.
This report on the crowdfunding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by social media as a source of free of cost promotion and increasing customer base.
This study identifies the easy access to capital in comparison with traditional funding as one of the prime reasons driving the crowdfunding market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crowdfunding market vendors that include AngelList Holdings LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, Patreon Inc., and Teespring Inc.
Also, the crowdfunding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
