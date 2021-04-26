Global $125+ Billion Eco-Friendly Bitumen Markets, 2021-2025: Increasing Demand for Sustainable Roads & Rising Inclination toward Alternative Binders in Road Pavements

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eco-Friendly Bitumen Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Applications, Products, Grades, Patent Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Eco-friendly bitumen is an emerging market which is projected to follow an upward growth trend primarily driven by growing consumers inclination towards sustainable construction. Eco-friendly bitumen is available in multiple forms in market such as bio-based bitumen, recycled bitumen, and natural bitumen. Recycled bitumen registered the highest demand in global eco-friendly bitumen market owing to increasing awareness regarding road pavements recycling and environmental benefits associate with the same.



Major growth driver for global eco-friendly bitumen market is escalating highways and roadways construction activities across the world. several economies have witnessed high growth in transportation infrastructure due to increasing vehicle sales, population, and urbanization. In India, highway construction increased by a CAGR of 21.4% from the year 2016-19 (as per IBEF, November 2020 report) with the construction of 10,855 km of highways. Construction being the major application of eco-friendly bitumen, growing highways contrition is projected to remain the primary factor for uplifting product demand till 2025.



Despite of having a positive growth prospect, global eco-friendly bitumen demand faced a major setback in 2020 due to declining construction activities in most parts of the world. due to COVID 19 outbreak, various countries have witnessed a fall in construction activities in 2020 which has negatively impacted the demand of eco-friendly bitumen in the same year.

For instance, Europe registered a decline of over 25% in construction activities in the April-May 2020 period. Such huge falls in construction industry has a severe impact on eco-friendly bitumen demand in 2020. however, with the industry regaining its original pace, the eco-friendly bitumen demand is also forecasted to follow a significant growth trend in the near future.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the eco-friendly bitumen market comprises of strategies adopted by key players to strengthen their market presence. The global eco-friendly bitumen market has witnessed partnerships, collaboration, joint ventures, new product launches, and some business expansion strategies by various industry players. The market is still in its emerging phase in the market, and the investment in the market is less.

However, the market has a high growth potential growth, and therefore, various construction companies are adopting measures to expand their product portfolios in green and sustainable bitumen alternatives. For instance, In July 2020, CEMEX launched an eco-friendly single asphalt solution for cycle lanes and footpaths, which eliminates the need for multi-layering surfaces.

The product has achieved a carbon footprint reduction. Such measures are expected to increase awareness regarding sustainable construction materials in the industry while also positively influencing global eco-friendly bitumen market growth.



As global construction industry is moving towards sustainable construction materials, companies are increasingly adopting strategies to strengthen their product portfolios in eco-friendly products by practicing mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and various such techniques.

Key players in the market are Royal Dutch Shell, American Gilsonite Company and Kraton Corporation, among others.

