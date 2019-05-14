Global $127 Mn Silicon Nitride Market 2019-2023 - Use of Silicon Nitride in the Medical Industry & Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Nitride Market by Type (Reaction Bonded Silicon Nitride, Hot Pressed Silicon Nitride, Sintered Silicon Nitride), End-use Industry (Photovoltaic, Automotive, General Industrial, Aerospace, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Silicon Nitride Market is Estimated at USD 90 Million in 2018 and is Projected to Reach USD 127 Million By 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2% Between 2018 and 2023.

Silicon nitride exhibits good mechanical properties and is lightweight and biocompatible. These properties make it a preferred material in end-use industries such as photovoltaic, automotive, aerospace, medical, and general industrial. Increasing demand from these end-use industries is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Silicon nitride is relatively expensive, but its price versus performance is better than its alternatives. Silicon nitride manufacturing is complex, and this increases its cost. For instance, hot pressed silicon nitride needs to be diamond grounded in order to obtain the desired shape. Both the price of grinding and equipment is high. Thus, the high cost acts as a major restraint to the demand for silicon nitride. However, the development of silicon nitride as a biocompatible material in the medical industry and the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles are a major opportunity for various market players.

The medical end-use industry segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the silicon nitride market among the end-use industries. In the medical industry, silicon nitride is used as a material for manufacturing surgical screws, plates, and bearings for use in applications such as prosthetic hips, knee joints, and dental implants. Silicon nitride composites are also used in cervical spacers and spinal fusion devices. It is biocompatible, bioactive, bacterial resistant, and shows superior bone affinity. Also, it can provide an exceptionally smooth and wear-resistant surface for applications such as bearings for hip and knee replacements in the medical industry. The market for silicon nitride in the medical industry is in the nascent stage and is expected to grow the fastest in the coming years.



Among the silicon nitride types, sintered silicon nitride is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. SSN exhibits properties such as high-temperature strength, superior thermal shock resistance, creep resistance, fracture toughness, oxidation resistance, and wear resistance. SSN is used in applications such as components in glow plugs in diesel engines, pre-combustion chambers, turbochargers, rocker arm pads in spark ignition engines, and components in exhaust gas control valves.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Silicon Nitride Market

4.2 Silicon Nitride Market, By Type

4.3 Silicon Nitride Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Use of Silicon Nitride as an Alternative in the End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Silicon Nitride in the Medical Industry

5.2.3.2 Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Decline in Fossil Fuel-Based Vehicles

5.2.4.2 Effect of Chinese PV Market Impacting the Global Solar Photovoltaic Cell Manufacturing

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Growth of Electric Vehicles

5.4.2 Growth of the Photovoltaic Industry



6 Silicon Nitride Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reaction Bonded Silicon Nitride (Rbsn)

6.2.1 Poor Mechanical Properties Are Impacting the Market for Rbsn

6.3 Hot Pressed Silicon Nitride (Hpsn)

6.3.1 High Fabrication Cost is a Key Factor Hampering the Growth of This Silicon Nitride Type

6.4 Sintered Silicon Nitride (Ssn)

6.4.1 Economical Fabrication Process is Driving the Usage of Ssn in Various Applications

6.5 Others



7 Silicon Nitride Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Increasing Focus On Electric & Hybrid Vehicles to Drive the Market for Silicon Nitride

7.3 Photovoltaic

7.3.1 Increasing Solar Panel Installations to Drive the Demand for Silicon Nitride in the Photovoltaic Industry

7.4 General Industry

7.4.1 Use of Silicon Nitride for Cutting and Tooling Applications to Drive the Market in General Industries

7.5 Aerospace

7.5.1 Need for High-Performance Materials for Applications With Extreme Operating Environments is Driving the Demand for Silicon Nitride in the Aerospace Industry

7.6 Medical

7.6.1 Excellent Biocompatibility of Silicon Nitride Makes it a Suitable Material for Use in Medical Implants

7.7 Others



8 Silicon Nitride Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Increasing Ev Sales and Rising Usage of Silicon Nitride in Medical Industry to Drive the Silicon Nitride Market in US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Increasing Exports of Solar PV Cells is Driving the Demand for Silicon Nitride in Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 Investment in End-Use Industries Such As Solar PV and Automotive is Expected to Drive the Market in Mexico

8.3 Apac

8.3.1 China

8.3.1.1 Governmental Policy to Influence the Growth of Silicon Nitride Market in China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.2.1 Slow Growth in the Ev Sales and Competition From China's Solar PV Manufacturers to Impact the Silicon Nitride Market in Japan

8.3.3 South Korea

8.3.3.1 Government Initiatives to Boost the Consumption of Silicon Nitride in South Korea

8.3.4 India

8.3.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Ev to Drive the Market for Silicon Nitride in India

8.3.5 Rest of Apac

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 Growing Automotive Manufacturing to Drive the Market for Silicon Nitride in Germany

8.4.2 France

8.4.2.1 Increasing Orthopaedic Surgeries to Boost the Demand for Silicon Nitride in France

8.4.3 UK

8.4.3.1 Rising PV Installations and Adoption of Evs to Drive the Consumption of Silicon Nitride in UK

8.4.4 Sweden

8.4.4.1 Adoption of New Swedish Car Policies to Drive the Demand for Silicon Nitride Market in Sweden

8.4.5 Rest of Europe

8.5 Rest of World (Row)



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 Expansions

9.2.2 New Product Launches

9.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2.4 Agreements/Collaborations



10 Company Profiles



3M

Alzchem

Ceramtec

Coorstek

Denka

H.C. Stark

Kyocera Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials

Rogers Corporation

Toshiba

UBE

Vesta Si

Yantai Tomley Hi-Tech Advanced Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0pz9r





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

