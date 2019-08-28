Global $13.4 Microfluidics Markets to 2026: Digital Microfluidics is Anticipated to Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfluidics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Polymer, Glass, Silicon, Metal, Ceramic), By Application (Pharmaceutical, In-Vitro diagnostics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microfluidics market size is expected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026.



It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period. Introduction of improved technology, such as digital microfluidics, which enables on-chip biochemical analysis, is anticipated to fuel the growth.



Industry players are introducing newer sampling technologies to meet the demand for screening a huge number of biological samples. For instance, in November 2017, Dolomite introduced its new droplet-based microfluidics platform named Nadia single cell platform for single cell research.



Moreover, researchers are continuously striving to come up with improved sample droplet production techniques. For instance, Columbia University introduced the picoliter fluid dispensation technology. This lab-on-chip technology could deliver sample volume less than 50 nL. Integrating microfluidics with multiplexed sensing technology allows multiple sample analytical application.



Novel drug delivery systems require administration of the drug in the form of nanoparticles, thereby reducing the onset of action. Devices such as microneedles, pumps, and inhalers are expected to experience fastest growth during the forecasted period.



The market players engage in mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations among the competitors for technological advancements. For instance, in July 2017 Fluidigm Corporation and Ascendas Genomics underwent into strategic partnership to develop and commercialize molecular diagnostic systems and assays using microfluidic technologies in China.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) segment led the application segment owing to the increasing adoption of microfluidics. Moreover, the leaders in the diagnostics sector, such as Abbott, Roche, and Danaher are encouraging the use of newer microfluidics technologies, such as the monodisperse bubbles/drops

Polymers held the largest revenue share in 2018. Polymers offer better temperature control than glass. However, silicon material is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the dominance of point-of-care diagnostics in the microfluidics market. Moreover, growing demand for faster results with minimally invasive tools is expected to further boost the growth

North America led the market in 2018, attributed to the presence of strong research capital, introduction of improved sample volume screening techniques, and presence of dominant market players

led the market in 2018, attributed to the presence of strong research capital, introduction of improved sample volume screening techniques, and presence of dominant market players Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR owing to the increasing aging population, repeated hospital visits, presence of untapped market, and the low cost of labor. These factors have attracted many international players to establish their research laboratories in countries like India and China



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends& Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Market segmentation

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for low volume sample analysis

3.2.1.2 Growing penetration of microfluidics in diagnostics market

3.2.1.3 Introduction of advanced technologies

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High operational cost

3.2.2.2 Interfacing and integration

3.2.2.3 Complex fabrication process

3.3 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.4 Microfluidics Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 PEST - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4.2 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.3 Major Delas And Strategic Analysis

3.4.3.1 Joint ventures, mergers and acquisition

3.4.3.2 Licensing & partnerships, technology collaborations



Chapter 4 Microfluidics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Microfluidics market: application movement analysis

4.2 Pharmaceuticals

4.2.1 Pharmaceuticals Market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Genomics

4.2.3 Proteomics

4.2.4 Cell based assays and others

4.3 In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

4.3.1 IVD Market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2 POC

4.3.3 Clinical

4.3.4 Environmental And Industrial

4.4 Medical Devices



Chapter 5 Microfluidics Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Microfluidics market: Material movement analysis

5.2 Polymer

5.3 Glass

5.4 Silicon

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Microfluidics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Microfluidics market share, by region, 2018 & 2026



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2 Strategy Framework

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

7.3.2 Strategy Mapping

7.3.2.1 Partnerships

7.3.2.2 Launch of New Product

7.3.2.3 Merger & Acquisition

7.3.2.4 Geographical Expansion

7.3.2.5 Marketing & Promotions

7.4 Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives, Employee Strength)

7.5 Company Profiles



Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Caliper Life Sciences

Cepheid

Danaher Corporation

Life Technologies Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche LTD

Fluidigm Corporation

