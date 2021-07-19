Global $13 Billion Residential Air Purification Equipment Markets to 2027: HEPA Purifiers - Superior Attributes over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market to Reach US$13 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Air Purification Equipment estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.

Stand-Alone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Duct segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
  • COVID-19 Crisis Presents Opportunity for Residential Air Purification Systems
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Role of Smart Air Purifiers
  • Air Purifier with Impressive Efficacy of over 99.9% against COVID-19 Virus
  • HEPA Air Purifiers Suitable for Protection Against COVID-19
  • Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
  • Residential Air Purification Equipment: A Prelude
  • History and Evolution of Air Purifiers
  • An Insight into Types of Air Purification Technologies
  • Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and Limitations
  • Types of Air Purifiers
  • Stand-Alone Purification Equipment
  • Induct Air Purification Equipment
  • Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air Quality Concerns
  • Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Standalone Air Purification Equipment Market Leads Global Market
  • HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth
  • Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
  • Competition
  • An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
  • Induct Air Purification Marketplace: Fragmented in Nature
  • Key Factors Influencing Purchases of Air Purifiers
  • Major Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices
  • Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable
  • World Brands
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS  (Total 125 Featured) 

  • 3M Company
  • Abatement Technologies, Inc.
  • Airgle Corporation
  • Alen Corporation
  • AllerAir Industries Inc
  • Amway Corporation
  • Blueair AB
  • Camfil AB
  • Camfil Farr, Inc.
  • Carrier Corporation
  • Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.
  • Coway Co., Ltd.
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Dyson Ltd
  • Guardian Technologies LLC
  • Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Hunter Pure Air
  • IQAir
  • KENT RO Systems Ltd
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Lennox International, Inc.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • MANN+HUMMEL GMBH
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Sunbeam Products, Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd.
  • SANYO Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Research Products Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Sharp Corporation
  • Steril-Aire, Inc.
  • Trion, Inc.
  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • White-Rodgers Company
  • Xiaomi, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver
  • Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
  • With Climate Change and Wildfires Impacting Indoor Air Quality, Adoption of Air Purifiers Poised to Grow
  • Trend towards Home Automation and Smart Homes Boosts Demand for Smart Air Purifiers
  • Select Smart Air Purifiers: A Review
  • Few Players Operate in Smart Air Purifiers Market
  • Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand for Air Purifiers
  • Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Bodes Well for Air Purifiers Market
  • HEPA Purifiers: Superior Attributes over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption
  • Aging Population Vulnerable to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks to Fuel Air Purifier Market
  • Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Tends to Soar During Summer Season
  • Technology Advancements to Boost Market Prospects
  • A Review of Potential Air Purifier System Innovations
  • Select Innovations in Air Purification Systems Market
  • Influx of New Products Boosts Smart Air Purifiers Market
  • Ventilation as Double-Edged Blade Popularizes 'AC + Air Filter' Formula for Indoor Air amid COVID-19
  • Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation
  • Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success
  • Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Condition
  • Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment
  • Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Opportunities for Residential Air Purifiers Market
  • E-Commerce Makes Rapid Inroads, Expands Growth Opportunities for Air Purifiers Market
  • Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Market Prospects
  • Ballooning Global Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 125

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ao7mou

