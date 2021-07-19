Global $13 Billion Residential Air Purification Equipment Markets to 2027: HEPA Purifiers - Superior Attributes over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market to Reach US$13 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Air Purification Equipment estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.

Stand-Alone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Duct segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Crisis Presents Opportunity for Residential Air Purification Systems

COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Role of Smart Air Purifiers

Air Purifier with Impressive Efficacy of over 99.9% against COVID-19 Virus

HEPA Air Purifiers Suitable for Protection Against COVID-19

Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

Residential Air Purification Equipment: A Prelude

History and Evolution of Air Purifiers

An Insight into Types of Air Purification Technologies

Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and Limitations

Types of Air Purifiers

Stand-Alone Purification Equipment

Induct Air Purification Equipment

Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air Quality Concerns

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Standalone Air Purification Equipment Market Leads Global Market

HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Induct Air Purification Marketplace: Fragmented in Nature

Key Factors Influencing Purchases of Air Purifiers

Major Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices

Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

With Climate Change and Wildfires Impacting Indoor Air Quality, Adoption of Air Purifiers Poised to Grow

Trend towards Home Automation and Smart Homes Boosts Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

Select Smart Air Purifiers: A Review

Few Players Operate in Smart Air Purifiers Market

Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand for Air Purifiers

Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Bodes Well for Air Purifiers Market

HEPA Purifiers: Superior Attributes over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Aging Population Vulnerable to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks to Fuel Air Purifier Market

Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Tends to Soar During Summer Season

Technology Advancements to Boost Market Prospects

A Review of Potential Air Purifier System Innovations

Select Innovations in Air Purification Systems Market

Influx of New Products Boosts Smart Air Purifiers Market

Ventilation as Double-Edged Blade Popularizes 'AC + Air Filter' Formula for Indoor Air amid COVID-19

Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation

Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success

Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Condition

Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment

Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Opportunities for Residential Air Purifiers Market

E-Commerce Makes Rapid Inroads, Expands Growth Opportunities for Air Purifiers Market

Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

