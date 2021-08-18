Global $137.63 Satellite Communication Markets to 2028: Growing Ka-band and Ku-band Services are Expected to Boost the Satellite Transponder Segment

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Communication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Equipment, Services), by Application (Broadcasting, Airtime), by Vertical, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite communication market size is expected to reach USD 137.63 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8%

The growing adoption rate of small satellites in the defense industry for applications, including geospace and atmospheric research, tactical communication, and medium resolution imagery, is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Besides, the escalating demand for satellite communication (SATCOM) solutions in the aviation sector for better airline operations and air traffic management is expected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.



With the rise of the 5G network and launches of several scheduled Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites, the market for SATCOM is expected to grow at a significant pace in the forthcoming years.

Additionally, the expansion of satellite communication into the connectivity market has influenced the SATCOM providers to increase the emphasis on securing the speed of deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe. At present, there are around 2.7 million devices serviced by satellites, including infrastructure, aviation, environmental monitoring, shipping, and military support.



In recent years, SATCOM providers have been observed with a paradigm shift towards offering high-capacity satellite transponders in terms of bandwidth that are capable of better transponder throughput, thereby decreasing costs. A SATCOM transponder is a wireless communication, monitoring, and control device that detects and automatically reacts to an incoming signal.

Furthermore, factors such as a rise in demand for corporate enterprise networks and consumer broadband and growing Ka-band and Ku-band services are expected to boost the satellite transponder segment demand in the overall market over the forecast period.

Moreover, with the recent space development missions by various space organizations, including the National Space Administration of China and the Indian Space Research Organization of India, the overall market demand has witnessed considerable growth in the Asia Pacific region.



Satellite Communication Market Report Highlights

The SATCOM market is driven by the growing need for enriched data communication across the globe

By component, the equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the benefits offered by SATCOM equipment, including locating undetected tunnels, integrating targets, and tracing movements

In terms of vertical, the media and broadcasting segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the high penetration of satellite TV services across the globe

The government and defense vertical segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period primarily owing to the increasing use of satellite communication for military operations

In 2020, North America held the largest share in terms of revenue, followed by Europe , owing to the increasing passenger traffic in marine and coastal tourism in the region. In addition, these regions are characterized by the presence of a large number of market players

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary

2.2. Satellite Communication - Industry Snapshot and Key Buying Criteria, 2017 - 2028

2.3. Market Outlook

2.4. Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3. Market Variable, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. SATCOM Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. SATCOM Market Industry Analysis - Value Chain

3.5. SATCOM Market Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6. SATCOM Market Industry Analysis - PEST



Chapter 4. SATCOM Market: Component Outlook

4.1. SATCOM Market: Component Analysis

4.1.1. Equipment

4.1.1.1. SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder

4.1.1.2. SATCOM Antenna

4.1.1.3. SATCOM Transceiver

4.1.1.4. SATCOM Receiver

4.1.1.5. SATCOM Modem/Router

4.1.2. Services



Chapter 5. SATCOM Market: Application Outlook

5.1. SATCOM Market: Application Analysis

5.1.1. Asset Tracking/Monitoring

5.1.2. Airtime

5.1.2.1. M2M

5.1.2.2. Voice

5.1.2.3. Data

5.1.3. Drones Connectivity

5.1.4. Data Backup and Recovery

5.1.5. Navigation and Monitoring

5.1.6. Tele-medicine

5.1.7. Broadcasting



Chapter 6. SATCOM Market: Vertical Outlook

6.1. SATCOM Market: Vertical Analysis

6.1.1. Energy & Utility

6.1.2. Government & Defense

6.1.2.1. Government

6.1.2.2. Emergency Responders

6.1.2.3. Defense

6.1.3. Transport & Cargo

6.1.3.1. Fleet Management

6.1.3.2. Rail services

6.1.4. Maritime

6.1.5. Mining and Oil & Gas

6.1.5.1. Oil & Gas

6.1.5.2. Mining

6.1.6. Agriculture

6.1.7. Communication Companies

6.1.8. Corporates/Enterprises

6.1.9. Media & Broadcasting

6.1.10. Events

6.1.11. Aviation

6.1.12. Environmental & Monitoring

6.1.13. Forestry

6.1.14. Consumer

6.1.15. Healthcare



Chapter 7. SATCOM Market: Regional Outlook

7.1. SATCOM Market Share By Region, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Company Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product benchmarking

9.4. Recent developments

SES S.A.

Viasat, Inc.

Intelsat

Telesat

EchoStar Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

SKY Perfect JSAT Group

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

Cobham Limited

