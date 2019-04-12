Global $138.7 Bn Shared Mobility Market to 2023 Uber, DiDi Chuxing Technology, Lyft, Daimler, Grab Taxi, BlaBlaCar, ANI Technology, Zipcar, Ofo, and Mobiko Dominating

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shared Mobility Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shared mobility market is expected to reach an estimated $138.7 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of global shared mobility market looks promising with opportunities in the ride, car and bike sharing. The major drivers for this market are low cost and ease of use services, increasing traffic congestion, parking issues, and environmental concerns.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the shared mobility industry, include the rise of micro mobility services, the emergence of specialized suppliers to integrate technology & services, and increasing adaptation of electric vehicles.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, the researcher forecasts that the car sharing and bike sharing segment will show above-average growth during the forecast period.



ICE vehicle will remain the largest segment and electric vehicle segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to governmental initiatives to encourage electric vehicle adoption by providing tax rebates and incentives.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the governmental initiatives to reduce carbon emission and traffic congestion in the region.



Some of the shared mobility service companies profiled in this report include Uber Technologies, DiDi Chuxing Technology, Lyft, Daimler, Grab Taxi, BlaBlaCar, ANI Technology, Zipcar, Ofo, and Mobiko and others.

Some of the features of Shared Mobility Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global shared mobility market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global shared mobility market size by mode of sharing, booking type, vehicle type, customer type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global shared mobility market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the global shared mobility market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Shared Mobility Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Shared Mobility Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Shared Mobility Market by Vehicle Type

3.3.1: ICE Vehicles

3.3.2: Electric Vehicles

3.4: Global Shared Mobility Market by Customer Type

3.4.1: Leisure

3.4.2: Business

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Global Shared Mobility Market by Mode of Sharing

3.5.1: Ride Sharing

3.5.2: Bike Sharing

3.5.3: Car Sharing

3.6: Global Shared Mobility Market by Booking Type

3.6.1: Online Bookings

3.6.2: Offline Bookings



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Shared Mobility Market by Region

4.2: North American Shared Mobility Market

4.2.1: North American Shared Mobility Market by Mode of Sharing

4.2.2: North American Shared Mobility Market by Booking Type

4.2.3: North American Shared Mobility Market by Customer Type

4.2.4: North American Shared Mobility Market by Vehicle Type

4.2.5: The United States Shared Mobility Market

4.2.6: Canadian Shared Mobility Market

4.2.7: Mexican Shared Mobility Market

4.3: European Shared Mobility Market

4.4: APAC Shared Mobility Market

4.5: ROW Shared Mobility Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Shared Mobility Market by Sharing Mode

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Shared Mobility Market by Booking Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Shared Mobility Market by Customer Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Shared Mobility Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Shared Mobility Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of Global Shared Mobility Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Services Launches

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Shared Mobility Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in Global Shared Mobility Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Uber Technologies Inc.

7.2: Didi Chuxing Technology Co

7.3: Lyft

7.4: Daimler

7.5: Grab Taxi Holdings Pte. Ltd.

7.6: BlaBlaCar

7.7: Ani Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

7.8: Zipcar

7.9: Ofo

7.10: Mobike



