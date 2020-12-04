Global $15.2 Billion Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to 2027: COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the World Awaiting Vaccine Supply for 7.5 Billion People, the Drug Packaging Market Remains Optimistic With a 13.2% Spike in Revenues



The global market for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment is expected to witness a 13.2% spurt in revenues for the year 2020 and thereafter reach US$15.2 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.



Despite the optimistic outlook for the market, the pharmaceutical industry is not without its share of challenges. The industry is witnessing disruptions in supply of active materials and ingredients, with production dependent on raw materials from China impacting most countries. The rude shock rendered by the pandemic has awakened the focus on self-sufficiency in production supply chain. Drug R&D, scheduled approvals and launches & routine production of non-COVID drugs are showing signs of being impacted.



As a result of lockdowns and consumption of healthcare resources for COVID-19, TB & its deadly allies like HIV & malaria are making a comeback. Over 7 million additional cases of TB are forecasted by the end of 2020. Drug production faces the pressure of pent-up demand, and challenges in scaling production to meet the increased demand. In a fairly mixed outlook, drug packaging equipment will benefit from the search for drugs, therapies & vaccines for COVID-19 & post virus focus on public health & innovative drug development.



Several companies have started to provide antiviral, sterile packaging to mitigate concerns associated with the viral exposure. These solutions are intended to protect frontline workers engaged in dealing with the rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19. The pandemic has not only pushed demand for healthcare packaging such as pumps, rigid plastic and flexible blister foils, but has also increased the risk of transmission of the virus through pharmaceutical packaging surfaces.



Mounting concerns regarding viral exposure is largely due to the ability of the virus to survive on packaging surfaces for longer periods. These concerns are poised to benefit antiviral, sterile packaging formats. Plastics, against this backdrop, are emerging as a perfect material for antiviral and sterile packaging. Based on its high versatility and barrier properties, plastic is anticipated to emerge as the preferred option for these packaging solutions.



Moreover, antiviral biopolymers, mainly products reinforced with specific active drug components, are anticipated to witness immense popularity owing to their eco-friendly nature and low toxicity. These products present an effective solution to reduce the contamination risk and ensure handling safety. Several companies are also betting on NO2-based sterilization technology for achieving product differentiation. The technology offers benefits of ultra-low temperature process, low pressure requirements and faster cycle times. In addition, plastic presents an ideal solution for ensuring longer shelf life of pharmaceutical products, which is slated to benefit the packaging material during the pandemic.



In support of the world's focus on development of COVID-19 vaccine, pharmaceutical packaging market is also scaling up operations to keep pace with the ongoing efforts in the space. Companies engaged in development of COVID-19 vaccines are signing agreements with packaging companies for manufacturing syringes and vials to package COVID-19 vaccine.



Moderna for instance announced a collaborative deal with Catalent in June 2020 for providing vial filling and packaging for initial batch of 100 million doses of vaccine from its US facility in Indiana. The company is expected to produce around 500 million to 1 billion doses annually, starting in 2021 from its US-based production facility, through a strategic partnership with Lonza, enhancing the need for packaging solutions. Presently, around 142 experimental vaccines are under studies, focusing on diverse technologies, to efficiently assess clinical outcomes across board.



Irrespective of the diverse platforms, the development haste is all set to augur well for the production of vaccine in the near term. About 13 vaccines have entered human trials to test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine on healthy volunteers, while 129 are in pre-clinical animal trial studies.



Moderna, AstraZeneca, CanSino Biologics, and Pfizer are expected to be released in the first wave during second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021. The second wave will see Johnson & Johnson, GlaxosmithKline/Sanofi in the second half of 2021.



The production of vaccines would start even before the regulatory approval from third quarter of 2020. Commercial availability of the vaccine would start between fourth quarter 2020 to early 2021.



Scaling up manufacturing facilities, growing global efforts in terms of non-profit public-private partnerships ensuring equitable access to vaccine supplies, greater international collaboration for mapping safety data and vaccination protocols, and strategic financing are all set to boost the prospects of successful development and utilization of COVID-19 vaccine in the near term.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

ACG Worldwide Pvt., Ltd.

IMA SpA

Korber AG

Marchesini Group SpA

Mg2 Srl

MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE & Co. KG

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH

Uhlmann Group

Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

Pharmaceutical Companies Devise Innovative Strategies for Streamlining Supply Chain Networks

Pharmaceutical Packaging Players Gear Up with Sterile, Antiviral Packaging to Deal with COVID-19 Challenge

Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Spur Demand for Packaging Products, Propel Growth in Packaging Equipment

A Prelude to Pharmaceutical Packaging

An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Prospects & Outlook

Advancements in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries Fuel Growth Packaging Equipment Market

Primary Packaging Equipment Segment Leads Market

Liquids Packaging Equipment Dominates Global Market

Europe Continues to Rein Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

Competition

Packaging Equipment Providers Rise Up to Address Evolving Needs and Challenges Faced by Pharmaceutical Industry

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Glass Packaging Solutions

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Packaging Equipment

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in Packaging and Delivery Techniques, Supporting Demand for Packaging Equipment

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for Pharma Packaging Equipment Makers

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

Market Poised to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Activity

Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Packaging Equipment Market

With Emerging Economies Emerging as Hubs of Pharma Manufacturing Activity, Growth Potential in Store for Equipment Companies

Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers

OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Increasing Use of Blow/Fill/Seal Technology in Pharmaceutical Packaging Applications

Demand Remains Consistent for Aseptic & Sealing Equipment in Pharmaceutical Industry

Rise of Smart Packaging in Pharmaceutical Sector Influences Equipment Demand

Demand Rises for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Equipment in Pharma Industry

Automated Packaging Equipment Support Market Growth

Labeling & Serialization Equipment Segment Benefits from Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs

Equipment for Small Batch Production & Research Purposes Find Favor

Evolving Technologies and Trends Impact Growth in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging Equipment Market

Shift Towards Specialized Therapies and Biopharmaceuticals Influences Market

Rising Demand for Equipment with Complex, Integrated Capabilities

Equipment Manufacturers Striving to Address Major Industry Challenges

Increasing Use of Robots

Evolving and Complex Drug Formulations Lead to Packaging Equipment Innovations

Biopharmaceuticals Drive Innovations in Pharma Packaging Equipment Market

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Vendors Bet on Innovations to Stay Afloat

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for Packaging Equipment Manufacturers

Strict Regulatory Standards for Packaging & Need to Eliminate Counterfeit Products Influence Equipment Development

Regulatory Uncertainty Makes Compliance Challenging

Inclination Towards Refurbished Equipment Emerges as a Threat to Pharma Packaging Equipment Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Pharmaceutical Packaging Emerges as a Promising Category in the US Packaging Machinery Market

Validation Compliance of Machinery to Gain Importance

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

China's Drug Contract Manufacturing Augurs Well for Packaging Equipment Makers

Drug Contract Manufacturing Augurs Well for Packaging Equipment Makers Market Analytics

EUROPE

Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: A Prelude

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

Indian Pharmaceutical Equipment Market: Poised for Growth

India's Emergence as a Hub of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Supports Growth in Packaging Equipment Market

Emergence as a Hub of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Supports Growth in Packaging Equipment Market Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 98

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0mqv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

