Global $15.92 Bn Rubber Gloves Market to 2024 by Material, Type, Grade, End-Use Industry, & Geography

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rubber Gloves Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rubber gloves market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.25% to reach US$15.926 billion by 2024, from US$7.162 billion in 2018.

The demand for rubber gloves is escalating majorly on account of high usage of these gloves across healthcare sector. Rising global geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes are boosting the need for more healthcare solutions and services which, in turn, is escalating the demand for rubber gloves globally. Stringent workers' safety regulations along with strict regulatory standards regarding maintenance of hygiene at the workplace in industries such as food processing is also contributing significantly to the growth of global rubber gloves market.

However, fluctuating raw material prices, especially natural rubber and butadiene nitrile, is hindering the growth of global rubber gloves market. Geographically, APAC is projected to witness the fastest regional market growth owing to rapid rise in the investments across healthcare sector in economies such as China, India, and Australia. Expanding medical tourism industry, especially in South East Asia, will further continue to bolster the growth of APAC Rubber Gloves market during the forecast period.

By type, global rubber gloves market is segmented as powdered and powder-free. Powder-free rubber gloves market will grow at a high CAGR during the projected period owing to the growing health concerns regarding the use of powdered gloves. Recent ban on the use of powdered gloves in healthcare facilities by the FDA is reducing the demand for powdered rubber gloves.

By end use industry, global rubber gloves market is segmented as automotive, oil and gas, healthcare, food processing, construction, chemical, and others. Healthcare accounted for the largest global rubber gloves market share in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Supermax Corporation Berhad, and Latexx Partners Berhad among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Global Rubber Gloves Market by Material

5.1. Natural

5.2. Synthetic

6. Global Rubber Gloves Market by Type

6.1. Powdered

6.2. Powder-Free

7. Global Rubber Gloves Market by Grade

7.1. Medical Grade

7.2. Industrial Grade

8. Global Rubber Gloves Market by End-Use Industry

8.1. Healthcare

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Food Processing

8.4. Construction

8.5. Oil and Gas

8.6. Chemical

8.7. Others

9. Global Rubber Gloves Market by Geography

9.1. North America

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.1.4. Others

9.2. South America

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Argentina

9.2.3. Others

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Uk

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Spain

9.3.5. Italy

9.3.6. Russia

9.3.7. Others

9.4. Middle East and Africa

9.4.1. Saudi Arabia

9.4.2. Uae

9.4.3. Israel

9.4.4. Others

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. China

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. India

9.5.4. Australia

9.5.5. Others

10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Market Share of Key Players

10.2. Recent Investment and Deals

10.3. Strategies of Key Players

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Top Glove Corporation Bhd

11.2. Hartalega Holdings Berhad

11.3. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

11.4. Supermax Corporation Berhad

11.5. Latexx Partners Berhad

11.6. Cardinal Health

11.7. Riverstone Holdings Limited

11.8. Towa Corporation

11.9. Rubberex

11.10. Honeywell International Inc.

11.11. Mcr Safety

11.12. Longcane Industries Sdn. Bhd.

11.13. Dipped Products Plc

11.14. Ug Healthcare Corporation

11.15. Omar, Inc.

11.16. Ammex

