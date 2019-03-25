Global $15+ Bn Automotive Camera (ADAS & Park Assist) Market 2018-2019 & 2025

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Camera Market by Application (ADAS & Park Assist), View Type (Single View System & Multi-Camera System), Technology (Thermal, Infrared & Digital), Vehicle Type & Class, Electric Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Government initiatives related to vehicle safety features in economically-advanced countries and increasing consumer demand for active safety systems to fuel the demand for the automotive camera market

The global automotive camera market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.62% during the forecast period, from USD 7.5 billion in 2018 to USD 15.1 billion by 2025.



An increasing number of consumers now make a purchase decision based on the availability of advanced safety functions and technologies in a vehicle. The rising demand for premium vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is also driving the growth of the automotive camera market. Moreover, technological advancements such as autonomous vehicles and truck-platooning are expected to create opportunities for the automotive camera market in the coming years. However, the high cost of multi camera systems can restrain the growth of the automotive camera market. Constraints in real-time image processing in surround view systems can also pose challenges for the automotive camera market.



ADAS segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



ADAS is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, by value, of the automotive camera market from 2018 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing trend of integrating additional safety features in vehicles. The automotive camera system helps in the functioning of ADAS features such as object detection, blind spot detection, and traffic sign recognition. Thus, the growth of the ADAS function is likely to fuel the multi camera system market.



The passenger car segment is estimated to be the largest market, in terms of value, in the automotive camera market.



The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to hold the largest market share. The rising demand for ADAS features in passenger cars and the advent of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are expected to drive the market growth in this segment. Increasing safety concerns have compelled OEMs to provide ADAS features, which in turn is boosting the demand for semi-autonomous vehicles. Moreover, camera-based ADAS features help to meet the elevated safety standards.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive camera during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific automotive camera market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing countries such as India and China have witnessed increased consumer demand for an active safety system in vehicles. The promotion of ADAS functions by OEMs is also driving the market for vehicle safety features. The increasing adoption of these features in mid-priced and economy segment passenger cars is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive camera market in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, vehicle hybridization and electrification, increasing production of electric vehicles, and increasing sales of passenger vehicles are the key factors driving the automotive camera market in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Automotive Camera Market

4.2 Automotive Camera Market In Europe, By Application And Country

4.3 Automotive Camera Market, Major Countries

4.4 Automotive Camera Market, By Application

4.5 Automotive Camera Market, By View Type

4.6 Automotive Camera Market, By Vehicle Type

4.7 Automotive Camera Market, By Technology



5 Industry Trends

5.1 Technological Overview

5.1.1 Evolution Of Automotive Camera

5.1.2 Multi Camera Systems For Automotive

5.1.2.1 Functions Of Multi Camera Systems

5.1.2.2 2D And 3D Display

5.1.3 Camera Systems For Autonomous Vehicle And Truck Platooning

5.1.4 Automotive Camera Systems With Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

5.2 Regulatory Overview

5.3 Porter's Five Forces



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Government Initiatives Related To Vehicle Safety Features In Economically-Advanced Countries

6.2.1.2 Increasing Consumer Demand For Active Safety Systems

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 High Cost Of Implementation Of Multi Camera Systems

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 The Road To Autonomous Vehicles

6.2.3.2 High Growth Potential Of Multi Camera Systems In Emerging Markets

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Constraints In Real-Time Image Processing In Surround View Systems



7 Automotive Camera Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Park Assist

7.2.1 The Increasing Mandates Related To Back Up Camera Will Drive The Market For Automotive Camera For Park Assist Function

7.3 Adas

7.3.1 Europe Is Expected To Be The Largest Market For Automotive Cameras For Adas Application In 2018



8 Automotive Camera Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Digital Camera

8.2.1 The Digital Camera Market In Asia Pacific Region Is Expected Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

8.3 Infrared Camera

8.3.1 The High Cost Of Infrared Cameras Is A Major Challenge For Oems To Incorporate This Technology In Economic And Mid-Priced Vehicles

8.4 Thermal Camera

8.4.1 Europe Is Estimated To Be The Largest Market For Thermal Camera Owing To A Large Number Of Luxury Vehicles In The Region



9 Automotive Camera Market, By View Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Single View System

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Market Is Estimated To Be The Largest Market For Single View System During The Forecast Period

9.3 Multi Camera System

9.3.1 Increasing Fitment Of Multi Camera System By Oems To Achieve Higher Euro Ncap Rating Is Driving The Multi Camera System Market



10 Automotive Camera Market, By Vehicle Type And Class

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Passenger Cars

10.2.1 Economic Vehicles

10.2.1.1 Asia Pacific Is Estimated To Be The Largest Automotive Camera Market For Economic Vehicles

10.2.2 Mid-Priced Vehicles

10.2.2.1 The Increasing Production Of Mid-Priced Vehicles With Advanced Safety Features Is Driving The Automotive Camera Market.

10.2.3 Luxury Vehicles

10.2.3.1 Use Of Modern Technologies In The European Luxury Vehicle Is Expected To Drive The Automotive Camera Market

10.3 Commercial Vehicles

10.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicles (Lcvs)

10.3.1.1 Increasing Sales Of Light Commercial Vehicles In North America Are Expected To Drive The Automotive Camera Market

10.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Hcvs)

10.3.2.1 Increasing Government Concerns Over Road Safety Are The Key Driver For The Growth Of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Segment



11 Automotive Camera Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (Bevs)

11.2.1 Adoption Of Strict Emissions Norms By The Governments Of Various Countries Is Expected To Drive The Battery Electric Vehicles (Bevs) Market

11.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Hevs)

11.3.1 The Asia Pacific Market Is Estimated To Be The Largest Market For Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Hevs) In Automotive Camera Market



12 Automotive Camera Market, By Application & Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

13.3.1 New Product Developments

13.3.2 Expansions

13.3.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures

13.3.4 Acquisitions/Agreements

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Robert Bosch

14.2 Continental

14.3 Aptiv

14.4 Valeo

14.5 Magna

14.6 Autoliv

14.7 Intel (Mobileye)

14.8 Ficosa

14.9 Clarion

14.10 Denso

14.11 Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec

14.12 Aei

14.13 Ambarella

14.14 Omnivision Technologies

14.15 Hitachi

14.16 Stonkam

14.17 Gentex Corporation

14.18 Kyocera Corporation

14.19 Samsung Electro Mechanics

14.20 Zf

14.21 Flir Systems



