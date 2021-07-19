Global $150+ Bn Smart Weapons Market Analysis & Forecast to 2027: Ushering a New Era of AI-Driven Self-aware Systems, Smart Weapons Seek to Widen Role in Modern Warfare

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Weapons - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Weapons Market to Reach US$159.8 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Weapons estimated at US$77.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$159.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Air-to-Ground Missiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.1% CAGR to reach US$40.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface-to-Air Missiles segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Smart Weapons market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Smart Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$28 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$28 Billion by the year 2027.

Directed Energy Weapons Segment Corners a 17.4% Share in 2020

In the global Directed Energy Weapons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Smart Weapons

Missiles

Directed-Energy Weapons

Smart Bombs

Sensor Fuzed Weapons

Precision Artillery Munitions

Other Types of Smart Weapons

Smart Weapons: Augmenting National Defense with Intelligent, Accurate, and Digital Technologies

Recent Market Activity

Ushering a New Era of AI-Driven Self-aware Systems, Smart Weapons Seek to Widen Role in Modern Warfare

Changing Realities of Modern Warfare: A Brief Overview

Market Dynamics

Technical Superiority over Conventional Weaponry Widens Scope & Span of Smart Weapons

Robust Demand Projected for Smart Weapons over the Coming Years

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

North America Makes Major Contribution to Smart Weapons Market

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions

& Other Developing Regions Munitions Type and Infrared Technology: Key Segments of Smart Weapons Market

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2021

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)

Axon Enterprise

BAE Systems PLC

Denel SOC Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA France

Nexter Group

NORINCO

Northrop Grumman Corporation

QinetiQ Group PLC

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Roketsan AS

Safran Electronics & Defense

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Face of Warfare Ignites Global Demand for Smart Weapons

Rising R&D Spending and Adoption of Smart Weapons to Drive Market

Smart Weapons Present High-Precision Options for Modern Warfare

Laser Guided Bombs (LGBs)

Satellite-Guided Weapons

Surging Defense & Military Expenditures Worldwide: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies to Shape the Future of Smart Weaponry

AI for Smart Weapons

Growing Significance of AI

Fully-Autonomous Smart Weapons on Battlefield

Successful Deployments of Smart Bombs Drive Robust Demand

Precision Guided Munitions Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Demand for Airborne and Surface-to-Air Missile Systems Gain Momentum

Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance

Satellite Guidance Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Land Attack Cruise Missile Guidance

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Set to Transform Electronic Warfare

Sensor Fuzed Weapons to Substitute Unguided Cluster Bombs, Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Sensor Fuzed Weapons: From Undiscriminating Weapons to Highly Discriminating and Effective Systems

Smart Gun & Personalized Gun Technologies Offering Higher Accuracy and Safety to Become Mainstream

Directed Energy Weapons to Witness Growth in Demand

Technological Innovations & Advancements Maintain Robust Momentum

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Leveraging Existing Designs and Using Low-Cost Materials: An Apt Solution to the High Cost Concern

Military Cooperation: A Double-Edged Sword?

Total Companies Profiled: 49

