Global $16.2 Billion Air Compressor Markets to 2025: Growing Demand for Environment Friendly Solutions and Increase in the Acceptance for Portable Models
Nov 24, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Compressor Market: Analysis by Technology (Reciprocating, Rotary, Centrifugal), End User, Product Type, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Air Compressor Market was valued at USD 16.2 billion in the year 2019
The global air compressors market is witnessing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, mandatory standards imposed by FDA on food safety, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality.
The advent of energy efficient models of air compressors, which are also available in portable designs, has been extensively adopted by industries around the world. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs and hence attracts a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial background.
Low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization and manufacturers investing in economies such as India and China is propelling the market growth. Manufacturing sector is witnessing substantial expansion owing to easily available raw materials, cost-effective labor, and abundance of land, which would further complement the overall market demand in the next few years.
The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand, post COVID-19 pandemic situation, attributable to factors including presence of advanced technology, high disposable income and growing demand of household appliances. With technical advancements and rapidly growing demand in the automobile industry, the market share of air compressor is expected to grow significantly.
Growing demand for environment friendly compressed air solutions and the increase in the acceptance for portable models are acting as a major driver for the growth of the air compressor market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Air Compressor Market: Product Overview
4. Global Air Compressor Market: Sizing, Growth and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019
4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Air Compressor Market
4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook
5. Global Air Compressor Market Segmentation, By Technology
5.1 Global Air Compressor Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Air Compressor Market: By Technology (2019 & 2025)
5.3 By Reciprocating- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.4 By Rotary- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.5 By Centrifugal- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6. Global Air Compressor Market Segmentation, By End User
6.1 Global Air Compressor Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Air Compressor Market: By End User (2019 & 2025)
6.3 By Manufacturing - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.4 By Healthcare - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.5 By Oil & Gas - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.6 By Food & Beverage - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.7 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7. Global Air Compressor Market Segmentation, By Product Type
7.1 Global Air Compressor Market: Segment Analysis
7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Air Compressor Market: By Product Type (2019 & 2025)
7.3 By Portable - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.4 By Stationary - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
8. Global Air Compressor Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Air Compressor Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)
9. Americas Air Compressor Market: An Analysis
10. Europe Air Compressor Market: An Analysis
11. Asia Pacific Air Compressor Market: An Analysis
12. Global Air Compressor Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Air Compressor Market Drivers
12.2 Global Air Compressor Market Restraints
12.3 Global Air Compressor Market Trends
13. Market Attractiveness
13.1 By Technology (Year 2025)
13.2 By End User (Year 2025)
13.3 By Product Type (Year 2025)
13.4 By Region, Year-2025)
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market share of leading air compressor manufacturing companies
14.2 SWOT Analysis
14.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis
15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Atlas Copco AB
15.2 Ingersoll Rand Inc.
15.3 ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED
15.4 Kaeser Kompressoren
15.5 Siemens AG
15.6 DeWALT
15.7 Emerson
15.8 Sullivan-Palatek, Inc.
15.9 Hitachi Ltd.
15.10 Danfoss
