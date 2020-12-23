Global $16.3 Billion PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Market to 2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 for 2020 and 2021
Dec 23, 2020, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Market to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR
The PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.7% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.
The 97-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Altergy Systems
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc.
- FKK Corporation
- FuelCell Energy, Inc.
- Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd.
- Hydrogenics Corporation
- Johnson Matthey Fuel Cells
- Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV
- Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC
- Oorja Corporation
- Plug Power Inc.
- Protonex Technology Corporation
- RELiON Battery, LLC
- SerEnergy A/S
- Shanghai EverPower Technologies., Ltd.
- Toho Gas Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 49
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4iaa6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets