Global $16.3 Bn Thermoplastic Composites Markets - Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2012-2017 & 2018-2023

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global thermoplastic composites market is expected to reach an estimated $16.3 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of the global thermoplastic composites market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, consumer goods, industrial, and construction industries. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable materials, and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the thermoplastic composites industry, include increasing inter-material competition and increasing focus on continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites



The report forecasts that SFT will remain the largest market due to its wide usage in injection molding part fabrication. The researcher predicts that CFT will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for high performance thermoplastic composites reinforced with continuous fiber.



Within the global thermoplastic composites market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to increasing demand for lightweight materials. Consumer goods segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high performance plastic compounds.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market for thermoplastic composites due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials from the end use industries. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the end user industries and increasing focus on high performance thermoplastic composites.



Some of the thermoplastic composites companies profiled in this report include SABIC, Celanese, BASF, DSM, Solvay, and Hanwha and others.



Some of the features of Thermoplastic Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Include:

Market size estimates: Thermoplastic composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Thermoplastic composites market size by various applications such as end use industry, material type, resin, and reinforcement in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Thermoplastic composites market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for thermoplastic composites in the thermoplastic composites market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for thermoplastic composites in the thermoplastic composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.1.1: Material Forms, Types, and Properties of Thermoplastic Composites

2.1.1.1: Material Forms

2.1.1.2: Properties of Material

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.1.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Industrial

3.3.3: Consumer Goods

3.3.4: Constructions

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Material Type

3.4.1: Short Fiber Thermoplastic

3.4.2: Long Fiber Thermoplastic

3.4.3: Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic

3.4.4: Glass Mat Thermoplastic

3.5: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Resin

3.5.1: Polypropylene (PP)

3.5.2: Polyamide (PA)

3.5.3: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

3.5.4: Other Resins

3.6: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Reinforcement Type

3.6.1: Glass Fiber

3.6.2: Carbon Fiber & Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Region

4.2: North American Thermoplastic Composites Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Construction, and Others

4.3: European Thermoplastic Composites Market

4.4: APAC Thermoplastic Composites Market

4.5: ROW Thermoplastic Composites Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Material Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Resin Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Reinforcement Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Region

6.2: Innovations in Thermoplastic Composites Market

6.3: Emerging Trends in the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market

6.4: Strategic Analysis

6.4.1: New Product Development

6.4.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market

6.4.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market

6.5: New Entrants in the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: SABIC

7.2: DuPont

7.3: BASF SE

7.4: DSM

7.5: Cytec Solvay Group

7.6: LANXESS/Bond Laminates

7.7: Hanwha Corporation

7.8: RTP Company

7.9: Celanese

7.10: Tencate Advanced Composites



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfw606

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

