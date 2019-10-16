Global $16.49 Billion Medical Waste Management Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Waste Management Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service Type; Treatment Type; Treatment Site, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical waste management market is expected to reach US$ 16,495.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,563.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027.



The major factors that are driving the growth of the market include increasing medical waste, initiatives undertaken for medical waste management and increasing number of patient admissions across the globe. However, lack of awareness about health hazards associated with medical waste is one of the major restraint refraining for the growth of the market to a certain extent.



Increasing population across the globe is resulting in rising number of patients thereby generating more medical waste. In order to dispose-off this waste, governments of developed and developing economies are taking major steps to combat the spread of diseases and maintain sanitation across the countries. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) developed first global and comprehensive guidance document named as Safe management of wastes from health-care activities.



This initiative addresses various aspects including planning issues, regulatory framework, handling, storage, waste minimization and recycling, training and others. In addition, the WHO has also developed a range of training modules on good-practices related to healthcare waste management that covers various aspects of waste management activities guiding safe disposal.



Moreover, in 2015 UNICEF and WHO partnered to launch a global initiative to ensure that all the healthcare facilities across the globe have sanitation, adequate water and hygiene services, including healthcare waste. Thus, the increasing regulatory involvement for scrutinizing policies for healthcare waste management in various countries of the world is likely to boost the growth of the global medical waste management market.



The global waste management market based on treatment type is segmented into incineration, autoclaving, chemical treatment and others. In 2018, the incineration segment held a largest market share of 39.2% of the medical waste management market, by treatment type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as incineration is the most preferred technique used to destroy both hazardous and non-hazardous solids and liquid byproducts. Moreover, the same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Medical Waste Management Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Medical Waste Management- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Medical Waste Management Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Medical Waste

5.1.2 Initiatives of Medical Waste Management

5.1.3 Increasing Number of Patient Admissions

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness of Health Hazards Associated with Medical Waste

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development of Reliable Methods for Recycling Medical Waste

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Adoption of Environment-Friendly Medical Waste Management Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges



6. Medical Waste Management Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Medical Waste Management Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Medical Waste Management Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.4 Positioning Of Key Players



7. Medical Waste Management Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Service Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Medical Waste Management Market Share by Service Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Collection

7.4 Transportation and Storage

7.5 Treatment and Disposal

7.6 Recycling



8. Global Medical Waste Management Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Treatment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Medical Waste Management Market Share by Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Incineration

8.4 Autoclaving

8.5 Chemical Treatment



9. Medical Waste Management Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Treatment Site

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Medical Waste Management Market Share by Treatment Site 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Onsite

9.4 Off-Site



10. Medical Waste Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Regional Analysis



11. Medical Waste Management Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Comparative Company Analysis

11.3 Growth Strategies done by the companies in the Market, (%)

11.4 Organic Developments

11.5 Inorganic developments



12. Medical Waste Management Market - Key Company Profiles

Medasend Biomedical, Inc.

Bondtech Corporation

Sharps Compliance, Inc.

Veolia

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc.

Stericycle

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

Republic Services, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

