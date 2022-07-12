Global $16.4B Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Outlook, 2026 - Diagnosed Incident Cases Expected to Increase by 27.3%, to 672,400 Cases by 2037

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022, Type, Distribution Channels, Class" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global colorectal cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $12.77 billion in 2021 to $13.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

North America was the largest region in the colorectal cancer drugs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The number of colorectal cancer worldwide has been increasing. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), there were around 101,420 new cases of colon cancer and around 44,180 new cases of rectal cancer registered in the USA in 2019. The diagnosed incident cases of colorectal cancer are expected to increase by 27.3% to 672,400 cases by 2037. The reason for this increase can be attributed to factors such as low-fiber diet, obesity, consumption of alcohol and tobacco amongst others. The increase in number of colorectal cases will add to the overall size of the global colorectal cancer drugs market.

Targeted therapies have already begun to extend the lifespan of metastatic Colorectal cancer patients compared with chemotherapy-only therapy. Target therapy includes hormone therapies, gene expression modulators, apoptosis inducers, angiogenesis inhibitors, immunotherapies, signal transduction inhibitors, and toxin delivery molecules. Targeted therapy is attaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. Opdivo and Keytruda are examples of targeted therapies.

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies restrains the bladder cancer drugs market. Biologic therapy uses a body's immune system to fight cancer rather than chemical drugs which reduces the body's immune power. Targeted therapies block the growth and spreading of colorectal cancer even in stage IV where chemical drugs are ineffective. For example, some targeted therapies that have been approved to treat colorectal cancer include bevacizumab, cetuximab and panitumumab. The advantages of biologics drugs and targeted therapies over conventional chemical drugs might negatively influence the market.

In April 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, an American pharmaceutical company got the approval to acquire Celgene corporation for $74 billion. The transaction is expected to create a leading specialty company which would address the needs of patients with cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disease and cardiovascular disease through high-value innovative medicines and leading scientific capabilities. Celgene corporation, a company that develops medicines for cancer and inflammatory disorders, was founded in 1996 and has its headquarters in the USA.

