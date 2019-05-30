Global $16.5 Bn Automotive Power Distribution Box Market to 2024 Featuring Eaton, Lear, Sumitomo Electric, TE Connectivity, Yazaki, Littelfuse, Leoni, Furukawa Electric, PKC, & Minda

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Power Distribution Box Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive power distribution box market is expected to reach an estimated $16.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the global automotive power distribution box market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets. The major drivers of growth for this market are growing electronic content per vehicle, growth in vehicle production, and stringent government regulation for passenger safety.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive power distribution box industry, include the introduction of Y-splitter modular systems for high-voltage power distribution boxes and the development of compact lightweight configurable power distribution.



The report forecasts that the configurable power distribution box will remain the largest segment due to increasing use of microcontrollers and multiple circuit boards per vehicle.



Within the global automotive power distribution box market, passenger cars will remain the largest market due to increasing production of small and compact cars. Electric vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as electric vehicle contains a lot of electrical components which indirectly increases the consumption of more power distribution boxes per electric car.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region due to the higher vehicle production and economic growth. Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to growth in electronic cockpit system.



Some of the automotive power distribution box companies profiled in this report include Eaton, Lear, Sumitomo Electric, TE Connectivity, Yazaki, Littelfuse, Leoni Group, Furukawa Electric Group, PKC Group, Minda Corporation and others.



Some of the features of Automotive Power Distribution Box Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive power distribution box market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global automotive power distribution box market size by box, component, vehicle, and end-user in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global automotive power distribution box market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

, , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global automotive power distribution box market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the automotive power distribution box market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE POWER DISTRIBUTION BOX MARKET: MARKET DYNAMICS

2.1: Introduction

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. MARKET TRENDS AND FORECAST ANALYSIS FROM 2013 TO 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market by Type

3.3.1: Hardwired

3.3.2: Configurable

3.4: Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market by Component

3.4.1: Fuse

3.4.2: Relay

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market by Vehicle Type

3.5.1: Passenger Cars

3.5.2: Light Commercial Vehicles

3.5.3: Electric Vehicles

3.6: Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market by End User

3.6.1: OEM

3.6.2: Aftermarket



4. MARKET TRENDS AND FORECAST ANALYSIS BY REGION

4.1: Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Power Distribution Box Market

4.2.1: Market by Type: Hardwired and Configurable

4.2.2: Market by Component: Fuse, Relay and Others

4.2.3: Market by Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles

4.2.4: Market by End User: OEM and Aftermarket

4.3: European Automotive Power Distribution Box Market

4.3.1: Market by Type: Hardwired and Configurable

4.3.2: Market by Component: Fuse, Relay and Others

4.3.3: Market by Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles

4.3.4: Market by End User: OEM and Aftermarket

4.4: APAC Automotive Power Distribution Box Market

4.4.1: Market by Type: Hardwired and Configurable

4.4.2: Market by Component: Fuse, Relay and Others

4.4.3: Market by Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles

4.4.4: Market by End User: OEM and Aftermarket

4.5: ROW Automotive Power Distribution Box Market

4.5.1: Market by Type: Hardwired and Configurable

4.5.2: Market by Component: Fuse, Relay and Others

4.5.3: Market by Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles

4.5.4: Market by End User: OEM and Aftermarket



5. COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND STRATEGIC ANALYSIS

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market by Component

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market by End User

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market

6.3.3: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Automotive Power Distribution Box Market



7. COMPANY PROFILES OF LEADING PLAYERS

7.1: Eaton Corp

7.2: Lear Corporation

7.3: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

7.4: TE Connectivity

7.5: Yazaki Corporation

7.6: Littelfuse

7.7: Leoni Group

7.8: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

7.9 PKC Group

7.10: Minda



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f13mvp



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

